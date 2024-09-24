Ethiopia's Eminent Effort for Enhanced Multilateralism

editorial

Ethiopia has been diligently working for the maintenance of word's peace and security. As the only independent African nation that obtained membership of the League of Nations, the precursor of the UN, and as a founding member of the UN itself, Ethiopia has demonstrated its unrivaled commitment for the realization of true multilateralism.

In addition to deploying its personnel to the UN peacekeeping missions, Ethiopia is also working to fight poverty and climatic shocks making the needed sacrifice.

Of these efforts, the clean energy project, the Grand Abbay Dam, which help cement the ideals of multilateralism in East Africa, the entire region and beyond, comes at the forefront. Besides, the country has continued conducting robust diplomatic missions, undertaking momentous projects targeting at connecting nations thereby reinvigorating multilateralism and enjoying color blind diplomacy so as to safeguard its independence devoid of any intent to harm others.

Needless to state, Ethiopia is a founding member of the United Nations, and the UN System in Ethiopia is one of the largest in the world covering both development and humanitarian assistance. Fortunately, Heads of State and Government have gathered at UN Headquarters to chart out a better future.

When global leaders meet at the UN, they will confront yet another year of complex crises and conflicts across many parts of the globe. The UN is the only place where countries, be they are big or small, have a say. The debates and conversations could help shape the solutions that can redefine the planet's future.

Undeniably, the future of the earth depends on everyone's true participation. The voices of every region and people matter a lot. True multilateralism gives room for all voices to be heard equally. The UN in this regard has a lot to accomplish.

Here, the Summit, which is well underway encompassing leaders, activists as well as all concerned, is expected to help participants determine how the international system can better meet the needs of the current and those of generations to come.

As it is high time to accelerate action, awareness, accountability towards goal achieving, the General Assembly held within a known interval is really an opportunity for cementing partnership and making synergy for the sake of fostering sustainable development goals.

The global summit, in which Ethiopia is partaking, would underscore the urgent needs for enhanced international cooperation and multilateralism towards addressing the pressing changes from which the world over is severely suffering like climate change, poverty, inequality, ongoing conflicts, global health crises.

In sum, it is important to build capacity to, with full commitment of course, implement the Sustainable Development Goals and highlight agenda like financing for climate change adaptation, debt reduction, capacity building, and technological support. Here, Ethiopia's commitment to boost multilateralism, international cooperation as a founding member of the United Nations and impartially working with all actors, is the peculiar feature it does have from which many can draw important lessons. The country is also endeavoring to lift its citizens from the poverty they find themselves in via undertaking projects like the aforesaid one, which can be taken as a viable manifestation of the steps to boost multilateralism, indeed!