Ethiopia's Tea Exports Surpass Two Mln USD

The Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority (ECTA) reported that more than 1,142 tons of tea were exported to the global market in the 2023/24 fiscal year, generating over two million USD in revenue.

ECTA Communication Director Sahlemariam Gebremedin told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the tea exports for the year exceeded the previous fiscal year's (2022/23) volume by 292 tons. However, he emphasized that while 50,000 tons of tealeafwere exported, there is still significant untapped potential in the sector.

In earlier years, Ethiopia's renowned tea was grown on just 5,000 hectares of land, with foreign earnings never surpassing three million USD annually. To increase output, 460 million saplings were planted across 30,000 hectares during the 2023/24 fiscal year.

Despite these efforts, Sahlemariam highlighted the low participation of investors as a key obstacle to maximizing foreign currency earnings. "The government must encourage more investors to engage in the sector to fully realize the country's potential," he said.

The director also noted that tea is a long-term investment, with plants producing for 30 to 40 years and yielding harvests every 15 days. The sector not only brings in foreign exchange but also creates employment opportunities across the country.

Ethiopia's tea industry has been steadily growing in recent years, driven by increased domestic production and exports. The country's favourable climate and fertile lands make it well-suited for tea cultivation, particularly in the highlands.