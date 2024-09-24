Ethiopia: Chinese Foreign Minister Praises Key Role Ethiopia Plays in Regional, African Affairs

24 September 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi commended the key role Ethiopia plays in regional as well as African affairs.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Taye Atske Selassie held talks with his Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi, on the margins of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on 23 September 2024.

During their bilateral talks, Foreign Minister Taye, mentioning the fact that Ethiopia and China enjoy longstanding diplomatic relations founded on strong historical ties stated the recent signing of key agreements during the 4th FOCAC Summit in Beijing help to immensely bolster the multifaceted ties. Noting FOCAC Summit as a resounding success, Taye said, the Summit is pivotal in further enhancing not only China-Africa ties but also the strategic partnership between Ethiopia and China.

On his part, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi commended the key role Ethiopia plays in regional as well as African affairs and stressed the continued significance of the "All Weather Strategic Partnership" agreement between the two countries to anchor cooperation in several fields.

He informed Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye of his country's firm commitment to implementing the economic cooperation projects and the tax-exempt market opportunities as a result of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's visit to China during the 4th FOCAC Summit.

In addition to bilateral matters, Taye also briefed Foreign Minister Yi on regional peace and security in the Horn of Africa. They also exchanged views on ways of enhancing cooperation in BRICS and various international fora between Ethiopia and China.

