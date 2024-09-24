Ethiopia: Foreign Ministry Official Highlights Diverse Ethio-Saudi Economic Cooperation Potential

Addis Ababa — Director General of Middle East, Asian and Pacific Affairs at Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ambassador Negus Kebede highlighted the potential of economic cooperation between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia as both nations prioritize diversification.

Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Ethiopia celebrated the 94th National Day in Addis Ababa on Monday in the presence of top government officials and diplomatic dignitaries residing in the capital Addis Ababa.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrates its national day on the first day of September 23rd of each year.

During the celebration, Ambassador Negus said that the rich historical ties that bind Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia stretches back over a millennium, when Ethiopia welcomed the early followers of Prophet Mohammed to Ethiopia. He emphasized "this brotherly friendship, symbolized by the Nejashi Mosque, flourishes today on mutual respect, shared values, and a vision for greater prosperity."

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's participation in the Saudi-Africa Summit in November 2023 highlighted Saudi Arabia's pivotal role in Africa's development, Ambassador Negus said, and added that the summit was a watershed moment in the history of Saudi-Africa relations offering an opportunity for Africans to reflect on the past accomplishments; shape the future direction; and set practical paths for more development of Saudi-Africa relations.

"Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia's diplomatic relations, spanning more than 70 years, are strengthened by our growing economic ties. Saudi investments have driven Ethiopia's development, contributing significantly to manufacturing, agriculture, and real estate, creating jobs and fostering growth," he noted.

The bilateral trade continues to rise, with Ethiopian exporting various goods such as coffee, meat, and flowers, and Saudi importing petroleum products, he stated, and underscored "there is even greater potential for expansion as both nations prioritize economic diversification."

Guided by Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has been positioning itself as an important bridge of interdependence and similarly, Ethiopia is rising as a growth hub through its Home-Grown Economic Reforms, the Ambassador stated, and stressed "together, we can harmonize our development plans to promote shared prosperity and collective security."

"Food sovereignty is vital to our shared future. Ethiopia, a major exporter of livestock and food to Saudi Arabia, is committed to enhancing this partnership. Through the Saudi-Africa partnership, we can address food security across our regions. Our two friendly nations champion green development. Saudi Arabia's and Middle East Green Initiatives and Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative demonstrate our commitment to environmental sustainability. By working together, we can build greener, more prosperous economies," he elaborated.

Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Ethiopia, Fahad Obaydullah A. Alhumaydani said on his part that this year's National Day theme is "Dream and Achieve" extended from last year. "Regarding economic relations, the visit of the high-ranking delegation from the Federation of Saudi Chambers to Ethiopia last June comprised of more than 75 businessmen and representatives of major Saudi companies: was very successful and resulted in the establishment of Saudi-Ethiopian Business Council, which we hope will play a major role in strengthening economic relations between the two countries, leading to economic integration," he noted.

The increased direct flights are an indicator of the economic progress between the two countries, he added.

"On this occasion, I would like to commend the great economic reform and openness that Ethiopia is currently witnessing, the urban development projects and the corridor development project in Addis Ababa, which have brought improvement of the quality of life in Addis Ababa," the Ambassador lauded.