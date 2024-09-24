Ethiopia: Academy to Create Comprehensive Language Atlas for Ethiopia

24 September 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Academy of Ethiopian Languages and Cultures at Addis Ababa University (AAU) has announced the development of a language description atlas aimed at mapping the interactions and distinct characteristics of the country's languages.

In an interview with state media, Yohannes Adgehd, Director of the Academy, revealed that a study has been conducted to classify Ethiopian languages into various categories, including developed, developing, cross-border, endangered, and ancient languages.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to preserve and promote Ethiopia's rich linguistic heritage.

Adgehd further stated that the Academy is working to establish standardized spelling, dictionaries, and grammar resources for these languages.

By leveraging modern technological advancements, the Academy aims to ensure accuracy and consistency across these resources.

A language description atlas provides a comprehensive analysis of linguistic features, distribution, and historical context.

It typically includes detailed maps, charts, and descriptions that highlight geographical distribution, grammatical structures, vocabulary, pronunciation, historical evolution, and sociolinguistic factors.

Ethiopia is home to more than 80 languages.

To support the creation of this comprehensive language atlas, the Academy is collaborating with the House of Federation to develop the necessary statements and profiles, according to the director.

