South Africa: Snowstorm Chaos - What Went Wrong?

Despite the SA Weather Service's advance warnings of heavy snowfall in parts of the country, nearly two thousand vehicles were stuck on national roads.

Last Wednesday, 18 September, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that a spring cut-off low would bring very cold, wet and windy conditions, and snowfall of 15 to 30cm over the weekend.

As predicted, snow blanketed high-lying areas of KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and parts of the Free State. The conditions made roads treacherous, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on national routes.

Travellers were stuck in their cars overnight as traffic ground to a standstill. At least one person died.

Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 18 - 19 September 2024. Cloudy & cold to very cold conditions are expected over the southern & eastern areas, with scattered to widespread rain & showers. Snow is expected along the high grounds of the Eastern Cape.

Thulasizwe Buthelezi reported on Sunday that at one point over the weekend, 1,823 vehicles were stuck on the N3 between Van Reenen's Pass and Montrose.

Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, told Daily Maverick that after 54 hours, they still had around 700 trucks in various areas...