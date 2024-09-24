Kenya: PS Omollo Calls for Collaboration Between Govt, Private Sector to Strengthen Cyber Security Capabilities

Nairobi — Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo, has underscored the need of strengthening the country's cybersecurity framework to protect its digital future.

Speaking during the opening of the second CyberWeek Africa 2024 Conference and Expo at the University of Nairobi, Omollo, warned that the growing reliance on technology exposes the nation to sophisticated cyber threats.

Omollo who also serves as the Chairperson of the National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee (NC4), emphasized the need for a unified national approach to combating cybercrime.

"As we become more reliant on technology, the threats we face grow more sophisticated. It is therefore essential that we build strong cybersecurity capabilities and remain prepared to face these challenges head-on. Our success and prosperity in the digital economy depend on it," PS Omollo said Tuesday.

He called for collaboration between the government, private sector, and international partners to bolster Kenya's defense against the rapidly evolving threats targeting the country's critical information infrastructure.

Highlighting the serious risks posed by cyber threats, the PS noted that malicious activities target not only government systems but also the private sector, affecting public safety, national security, and economic stability.

He warned that threats come from a variety of sources, including 'state-sponsored actors' hackers, and individuals who misuse their skills for personal gain.

"The danger they pose is real and cyberattacks on our Critical Information Infrastructures could jeopardize our national security, public safety, and economic stability. This is particularly concerning as both government and the private sector rely heavily on ICTs for service delivery," he added.

The Interior PS noted that Kenya has made significant progress in the ongoing efforts to secure its cyberspace, citing the recent enactment of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime (Critical Information Infrastructure and Cybercrime Management) Regulations, 2024.

He pointed out that the Regulation, which was approved by parliament in March this year, together with other legislations form a foundation for protecting the country's Critical Information Infrastructures.

To further enhance cybersecurity capabilities, PS Omollo said that the government is investing in long-term capacity building initiatives, such as the establishment of cybersecurity centers of excellence.

"These centers will enhance our workforce, unify our efforts to protect our cyberspace, and foster collaboration between government, the private sector, and international partners," he added.

He further urged the players within the digital space to work together to establish coordinated efforts, response structures, and regulatory clarity in the evolving digital environment.

The three-day CyberWeek Africa 2024 conference, held in collaboration with the University of Nairobi, brings together industry experts, government officials, and international partners to share best practices and strategies for addressing current and emerging cyber threats.

The event will feature a series of discussions aimed at enhancing cybersecurity policies, improving industry practices, and promoting workforce development.

PS Omollo expressed hope that the Conference will shape future events and help onboard all key stakeholders, sectors, and partners.

"Our goal is to establish this as an annual event, continuously refining it to suit Kenya's unique cyberspace landscape, which is marked by the interconnectedness of our Critical Information Infrastructures and the growing reliance on ICT for service delivery," he said.

Present in the event was Vice Chancellor, University of Nairobi Prof. Margaret Jesang Hutchinson, Director General Kenya School of Government, Nura Mohamed Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Enterprise) University of Nairobi, Prof. Martha Kiarie Director NC4, Col (Dr) James Kimuyu; Embassy of Israel to Kenya Representative, Barak Granot, Chairperson Cyberpro Global, Noah Emunah and CEO Cyberpro Global John Mutunga among others.

