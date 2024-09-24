Namibia: ECN Goes Online With Candidate Nominations

Streamlining the application process, reducing the time it takes for candidates to register, and allowing parties to focus more on campaigning is what the online candidate nomination system will do.

The system will also help lessen burdensome paperwork, and get rid of endless queues for both candidates and voters.

"In our approach to the November 2024 elections, we find ourselves at the most critical juncture - a time to embrace technology and innovation for the betterment of our democratic processes. By making forms available online, they will ensure that candidates from all walks of life, from rural areas to urban centres, can easily register. This strengthens our democracy by encouraging diverse representation.

"An online system allows for real-time tracking of nominations. This increases transparency and public trust, as citizens can easily verify candidate registration status, and ensure that the electoral process is open to scrutiny," Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) commissioner Gerson Tjihenuna said.

He was speaking at the training on the online candidate nomination system at ECN last Friday.

The training was held to familiarise' members of the political parties liaison committee (PLC), as well as to acquaint representatives of political parties with the system.

He assured that "with advanced security measures in place, we can protect sensitive information, ensuring that candidates' data is secure, as well as safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process".

He reminded the members and representatives that integrity and credibility are paramount for Namibia's elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This initiative goes beyond mere convenience. It symbolises a commitment to modernisation, and progresses as a testament to our belief in a democratic process that meets the needs of our citizens today and beyond. With your continued support and contribution to our processes, we can ensure that every candidate and political party has an equal opportunity to be heard, and that every voter has confidence in the democratic process," he said.

Meanwhile, ECN spokesperson Mulauli Siluka stated that the system is part of the integrated mobile voter registration system - an integrated solution for managing electoral processes, voter registration, identification and verification of voters on polling day, collation and transmission of election results, nomination of candidates or political parties, as well as registration of political parties or associations.

He said the online candidate nomination system, introduced in August this year, is devoted to the authorised representative of political parties.

"The ECN has dedicated a help desk to help party representatives when they struggle with the nomination of both presidential and National Assembly candidates on the system," he added.

Regarding the training of members and representatives of the political parties, Siluka said "the training went well".