Namibia: Swapo Yearns for Walvis' Return

Walvis Bay — Swapo presidential candidate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says the ruling party is not only seeking victory at this year's polls, but also wants Walvis Bay under its control again.

The party lost its grip on the coastal town in 2020 when they were knocked off their perch by the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), led by Panduleni Itula.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who was overwhelmed by the turnout of Swapo supporters on Saturday, said Walvis Bay has historical ties with the party's fight during the liberation struggle. Hence, it only makes sense for the town to be under their control.

Walvis Bay is currently led by the IPC, which holds decision-making power at the local authority.

"This town has always been vital to our movement, and it must once again be the stronghold of the party of liberation," Nandi-Ndaitwah declared as she received applause from over 20 000 supporters at the rally.

She noted that Walvis Bay is too important - both economically and politically - to remain outside Swapo's sphere of influence.

"Walvis Bay has long been the heartbeat of Swapo's political struggle. It's where our labour movement thrived, and where our fight for liberation gained strength," she added, recalling the contributions of Founding President Sam Nujoma and the late Nathaniel Maxuilili, both of whom had deep ties to the town and Erongo as a region.

"This city must return to its rightful place under Swapo leadership," she stressed.

"Walvis Bay did not only serve as one of Swapo's centres of political activities, but it remains our main port, where most of our goods are transported to and from other parts of the world.

Against that background, it is our responsibility, as party members, supporters and sympathisers to ensure that Erongo is managed in a way that brings prosperity to the whole nation, being the trading gateway to the world," said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

She then urged the party's supporters to ensure that, come 27 November, the party wins overwhelmingly in the Erongo region.

"We want to reclaim a two-thirds majority, [or] even more. We should go out and vote for Swapo," she appealed.

The presidential hopeful then added that Swapo does not make empty promises, but delivers, as they have been doing for over 30 years.

Also reflecting on her experience and political growth, Nandi-Ndaitwah highlighted her decades of service within the party.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I've served in various ministries and positions, and I've always delivered results. I am a leader who is not afraid to take risks because I know what Namibia needs," she said.

She called upon all Swapo members to unite and rally support to secure two-thirds of all votes in the upcoming elections.

"This is not the time for division. Swapo is the party of the people. We have always fought for the rights of Namibians, and together, we can continue that fight. We must remain united if we are to build a better future. The world is changing fast, and we cannot afford to make mistakes. Swapo has a clear vision for the future, and I am the person to lead us there," she observed.

In an unsavoury incident while people were queuing to receive food parcels shortly after the official ceremony was concluded, groups of people who were outside stormed into the field, while others tried pushing through the gates. During the chaos, some children climbed onto the truck loaded with food, and began throwing the food into the crowd.

This did not sit well with some party members, who raised concern about the safety of supporters during rallies. Many people were also not properly searched, as those stationed at the gates were overwhelmed by the masses who also stormed through the gate.

Erongo's Namibian Police Commissioner Nikolas Kupembona said yesterday that although the police are present to maintain peace and security at political events, political parties themselves must also take responsibility.

"On Saturday, we managed to contain those who got onto the truck to throw food into the crowd. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Moving forward, we will need the support of all political parties hosting rallies to ensure their members conduct themselves responsibly," he emphasised.