Africa: Strong Start for Rwanda At U19 Women's T20 Wc Qualifier

Kenya vs Rwanda

Rwanda U19: 95/8 (20 overs)

Kenya U19: 37/10 (13.1 overs)

Rwanda won by 58 runs

Rwanda made their intentions clear after securing a 58-run victory over Kenya on Matchday One Sunday, September 22, at Gahanga Cricket Stadium.

Having lost the toss, the hosts were made to bat first, and despite starts from three of their top four batters, none of them could make it count as they labored to 95 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. Rwanda's captain, Shakila Niyomuhoza top scored for the side with 29 runs.

In the second innings, Rwanda's bowling was far too much for a fledgling Kenyan team, who were bowled out for a paltry score of 37 inside 14 overs, with Ruth Uwimana returning career-best bowling figures of 4 for 6 and Rosette Shimwamana chipping in with two wickets.

None of Kenya's batters reached double figures.

Rwanda's next game is against Namibia on Monday, September 23, while Kenya takes on Uganda at IPRC Ground.

Zimbabwe makes light work of Malawi

The all-rounder (86 off 57 balls) and her captain, Kelis Ndhlovu (74 not out), anchored Zimbabwe's batting in a formidable 142 first wicket stand. Zimbabwe went on to post a mammoth total of 195/2.

After the break, Biza was at it again, this time with the ball as she dismantled Malawi's batting with sensational career bowling figures of 5 for 5 in two overs to secure a convincing 144 runs win. Malawi's wicketkeeper Mercy Kudimba (21 off 37) was the only batter to reach double figures as her side got dismissed for 51 with seven overs to spare.

Zimbabwe, which tops Group B on net run rate, returns to action on Monday, September 23, against Nigeria, while Malawi takes on Tanzania at Gahanga.

Namibia vs Uganda

Uganda got their World Cup qualifiers' campaign off to a good start following a relatively comfortable 49-run victory over Namibia in Group A. Patricia Fiona Timong picked the crucial wickets of Namibia's top-order batters

Mekelaye Ndaukatekeka Mwatile (28 off 35 balls) and Hileni Panduleni David (18 off 28 balls) and was also involved in the runout of Namibia's captain Engel Estelle Van Der Merwe to put the game beyond Namibia's reach.

In the first innings, Uganda posted 128 for 6, with Malisa Ariokot (27 off 26 balls) and Asumin Akurut (21 off 33 balls) anchoring the batting. Timong also weighed in with 17.

The win leaves Uganda on level points with Rwanda at the top of Group A, although the latter has a superior net run rate.

Tanzania vs Nigeria

Jenipher Gabriel Kimaro struck a half-century and picked three wickets, but it was not enough to prevent Tanzania from going down to Nigeria on Matchday One.

Nigeria won by four wickets despite a promising performance from the Tanzanian all-rounder.

Having won the toss, Tanzania opted to bat first, but Kimaro, who hit nine boundaries in her 64 off 60 balls, could only look on as wickets at the other end continued to tumble regularly following a spectacular bowling spell from Nigeria's Lilian Mgbodichimma Ude (5 for 12 in 3 overs).

Josephine Ulirk Shirima (15 off 20) was the only other batter to

reach double figures as the East African side posted 108 for 8 in the first innings.

In the run chase, Nigeria lost six wickets before knocking off the score with 19 balls to spare.

Victory Osaivbie Igbinedion (24 off 20 balls) and Peculiar Ewere Agboya (22 off 11 balls) topscored for the West Africans.