Rwanda: Photos - Gen Muganga Urges New RDF Recruits to Serve With Discipline

22 September 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rwanda Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Mubarakh Muganga, called on new recruits to uphold discipline and serve the country with dedication after completing six months of training at the Basic Military Training Centre in Nasho, Kirehe District.

Also readarm: Gen Nyakarundi welcomes back Rwandan troops from Mozambique

During the pass-out ceremony held on Sunday, September 22, at the training centre, Gen Muganga thanked the recruits for their resilience throughout the intense training, emphasising that their skills came with a responsibility to safeguard Rwanda's sovereignty and protect its citizens.

"Your training has equipped you with the tools necessary to defend our country. Now, as members of the RDF, it is your duty to uphold these values and contribute to the protection and development of Rwanda," Muganga said.

He reminded the recruits of the critical role they now play as part of the RDF, a force that upholds discipline as a core value. He urged them to work closely with fellow service members and maintain the high standards expected within the military.

The ceremony, attended by senior military officials, including generals, officers, and other ranks, featured demonstrations of the recruits' proficiency in arms handling and tactical drills.

In recognition of their performance during training, Private Elissa Bizumuremyi was honored as the overall best performer, while Private Leonce Nshimiyimana earned second place.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.