Rwanda: Photos - Gen Muganga Urges New RDF Recruits to Serve With Discipline

Rwanda Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Mubarakh Muganga, called on new recruits to uphold discipline and serve the country with dedication after completing six months of training at the Basic Military Training Centre in Nasho, Kirehe District.

During the pass-out ceremony held on Sunday, September 22, at the training centre, Gen Muganga thanked the recruits for their resilience throughout the intense training, emphasising that their skills came with a responsibility to safeguard Rwanda's sovereignty and protect its citizens.

"Your training has equipped you with the tools necessary to defend our country. Now, as members of the RDF, it is your duty to uphold these values and contribute to the protection and development of Rwanda," Muganga said.

He reminded the recruits of the critical role they now play as part of the RDF, a force that upholds discipline as a core value. He urged them to work closely with fellow service members and maintain the high standards expected within the military.

The ceremony, attended by senior military officials, including generals, officers, and other ranks, featured demonstrations of the recruits' proficiency in arms handling and tactical drills.

In recognition of their performance during training, Private Elissa Bizumuremyi was honored as the overall best performer, while Private Leonce Nshimiyimana earned second place.