East Africa: Ncba Rwanda Concludes Golf Series, Three Qualify for Kenya Finals

NCBA Bank Rwanda PLC successfully concluded the action-packed 'Rwanda Golf Series' tournament, bringing together over 180 players at Kigali Golf Resort and Villas.

The competition, which ran through various stages, culminated on Saturday, September 21, with three players--two women and one man--securing spots in the finals which will take place in Kenya.

The Golf Series were played in phases, with the initial rounds kicking off in August. The final match day saw players competing in the 'Stroke Play' format, where the player who completes the course with the fewest strokes is declared winner.

Each group had between three and eight players competing in men and women categories.

Paul Ntaganda, Alphonsine Murekatete, and Bethlehem Umuzabibu emerged winners in their respective categories. On top of tickets to the finals in Kenya, they were awarded travel packages and golf bags for their stellar performances.

The finals started Saturday early in the morning, with the first group of players hitting the course as early as 5:00 a.m. As the competition heated up, excitement built among participants, and spectators alike, culminating in a ceremony where not only the winners were celebrated but also those behind the scenes were treated to the best of every golf action.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, Nicholas Musyoka, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of NCBA Bank Rwanda PLC, lauded everyone who was involved in organising the tournament and emphasised NCBA's commitment to supporting the sport in Rwanda.

"I wasn't much of a golf follower before today, but now I'm hooked. This tournament has been an excellent way for our institution to engage with sports enthusiasts while promoting a sport that we believe can grow significantly in Rwanda," Musyoka said.

"I assure you that this competition will continue for years to come, and our goal is to make the Rwandan Golf Series event the largest among all NCBA-hosted tournaments."

NCBA Group operates in several countries including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania. It has been organizing golf tournaments across the region, and the success of the Rwanda Golf Series marks a significant step in expanding the sport's presence in the country.

The bank, which also has operations in Côte d'Ivoire, boasts over 100 branches and a robust digital banking network across the region.

NCBA Bank provides a range of services, including loans, savings, currency exchange, and financial management, affirming its commitment to offering affordable and accessible services to its clients, no matter their location.