Rwanda: Musaale Says Hosting U19 Women Wc Qualifiers 'Means a Lot' to Rwanda

23 September 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda Cricket Association president Stephen Musaale has said that hosting the U19 Women's T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers serves not only as a privilege to host nation Rwanda but also a catalyst for young cricket players to aspire to be professionals.

Rwanda is hosting seven other countries in Kigali for the U19 Malaysia 2025 Cricket Women's World Cup qualifiers from September 22 to September 29.

Other countries include Nigeria, Tanzania, Malawi, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

There is only one slot up for grabs with which the winner will represent Africa at the 2025 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

Musaale mentioned that Cricket is a vibrant sport in Rwanda and the competition further gives credence to the fact that the country can host higher international competitions.

"Hosting these games is valuable for Rwanda and it will also serve as a springboard for young people who dream of playing cricket as professionals," Musaale told the Press during the opening ceremony on Sunday.

"Hosting these games gives us the strength to continue to do better and to show that we can host another one at a higher level," he added.

Rwanda reached the Super Six in the maiden edition of the U19 Cricket Women's World Cup in South Africa in 2023. The country is aiming to return to the competition in Malaysia and their journey started brightly after beating Group A rivals Kenya by 58 runs on Sunday.

