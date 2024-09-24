Rwanda: APR See Off Patriots in Game 6, Win Record 15th Championship

23 September 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Game 6

APR 73-70 Patriots

APR basketball club on Sunday retained the Rwanda Basketball League championship after a thrilling 73-70 Game 6 win at BK Arena against Patriots to win the betPawa finals series 4-2.

The champions will now represent Rwanda in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) in 2025. This is APR's 15th championship.

The Patriots held a narrow 19-17 margin after the opening quarter, but APR bounced back to win the second quarter 19-14 to head into the half-time break with a 36-33 lead.

Back in the second half, APR continued to lead the game, extending their lead to 10 points after winning the third quarter 25-18. Patriots pushed for a comeback to keep their title hopes alive. They won the final quarter 19-12 but it was not enough to steal the win away as the army side held on to win the game.

Star point guard Isaiah Miller again stole the show when he scored a game high 19 points, 3 rebounds and 4 steals while his teammates Ntore Habimana and Aliou Diarra contributed 14 and 10 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Branch Stephaun topped Patriots ' scoring with 19 points while Dieudonné Ndizeye and Frank Kamndoh posted 13 points each.

With the win, APR were crowned champions of Rwanda for the second time in a row. On top of the trophy, the team took home a cash prize of Rwf15 million, which was double of their opponents' prize.

Meanwhile, Miller was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) courtesy of his stellar performances during the betPawa playoffs.

Trophy Record: APR has won the national championship in 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2009 and 2023 and 2024.

Past champions since 2009

2024: APR

2023: APR

2022: REG

2021: REG

2020: Patriots

2019: Patriots

2018: Patriots

2017: REG

2016: Patriots

2015: Espoir

2014: Espoir

2013: Espoir

2012: Espoir

2011: Kigali Basketball Club

2010: Kigali Basketball club

2009: APR.

