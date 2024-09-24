Zimbabwe: Govt Reignites Projects Implementation Momentum

The Government is reigniting the momentum with which it is implementing its programmes and projects across the country to accelerate attainment of a upper-middle income society by 2030 , Special Advisor to the President on monitoring implementation of Government programmes and projects, Dr Joram Gumbo, has said.

In his remarks in Binga at the weekend where he was appreciating the progress made in the delivery of projects under the aegis of the Binga Development Initiative, Dr Gumbo said the aspirations of people ought to be met.

"Going forward, we must reignite the momentum with which we began in the implementation of these initiatives," he said.

In his address at the first Cabinet meeting this year, President Mnangagwa said the people were the primary beneficiaries of "our efforts and open lines of communication with them should be maintained, including through active thematic working group discussions".

Added Dr Gumbo: "Needless to state, the profundity of this reminder compels us to centre our efforts on the people, drawing upon their collective wisdom and expertise to drive meaningful and sustainable development, not only for Binga, but for Zimbabwe.

"Additionally, to complement Government efforts, it is essential that communities take an active role as agents and champions of community-led monitoring."

Dr Gumbo said the people would be empowered to take ownership of projects in their localities so they could track progress and ensure accountability at every stage.

Such a process not only strengthened transparency, but also ensured the projects were aligned with local needs and were implemented in a manner that served the people's best interests.

It was essential to recognise that the success of such initiatives hinged on the seamless collaboration between Government agencies, local authorities and the communities.

"These stakeholders must work in unison to ensure that policies are translated into actionable steps capable of responding to the specific needs of the people," he said.

Government, said Dr Gumbo, was committed to providing shelter for flood victims in Binga District.

Presently, ablution facilities are under construction, a development expected to enhance water and sanitation standards in the area, ensuring healthier and safer living conditions.

However, he was concerned about the delayed occupancy of the houses constructed for flood victims, with signs of wear and tear.

"Therefore, it is imperative that the homes are occupied by their intended beneficiaries, preventing further dilapidation and ensuring that these resources fulfil their intended purpose."