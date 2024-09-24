Zimbabwe: Partnership Boosts Chegutu Artisanal Miners

The partnership between Chegutu's Magaya Mine and artisanal miners using Giant Mine, has resulted in an increase in production by the small-scale workers and a reduction in mine-related accidents.

Magaya Mine provided equipment to the artisanal miners at Giant Mine so that they enhance production.

The artisanal miners have also been receiving instructions on safe and sustainable mining practices.

A perimeter fence around the 49 mining claims has been erected, a development that sees only those workers that are fit for work going in.

Resting cabins have also been set up just outside the perimeter fence as some of the recorded accidents occurred after off-duty workers fell into the shafts.

Testing of alcohol has been intensified and at least nine safety officers have been engaged to assist the artisanal miners.

In return, Magaya Mine has been receiving milling dump from the artisanal miners.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo recently toured the mine to assess progress.

Minister Chombo said such partnerships had to be replicated throughout the country to enhance production.

"I am impressed by the production levels being recorded by the mine. Mining itself is currently accounting for at least 25 percent of the provincial gross domestic product.

"Chegutu has been recording accidents, injuries and fatalities due to the high prevalence of illegal artisanal mining.

"This partnership should be replicated across the country so that the sector grows and contributes to its full potential," she said.

Giant Mine director Mr Hillary Run'anga said the partnership had seen great transformation at the mining site.

"We welcome this development because it has put a stop to violence and disorder while also protecting us from disasters common in mining.

"At this site, we have 49 shafts which have 16 people per shift.

"We now have women venturing into mining because the partnership has brought sanity and order.

"We have also deployed safety officers who are always monitoring mining activities and health and safety checks.

"In total, over 1 000 miners have benefited through the downstream chain," Mr Run'anga said.

Chegutu District has in the past recorded deadly mine accidents involving artisanal miners.

Government has since introduced a policy aimed at formalising the artisanal mining sector with the Chegutu partnership dovetailing with the Second Republic's vision of transforming the mining sector.

The artisanal mining sector contributes over half the country's gold output and it is thought that with more resources, there can be increased output.

An artisanal miner, Mr Ernest Siyapi, who has been operating at the mine for more than two years, said the partnership had significantly helped reduce accidents.

"Before the partnership, we lacked equipment and additionally, accidents were common here," he said.

Magaya Mining executive assistant Mrs Gemma Peters said they were eager to support the small-scale mining sector.

"All we are speaking about is production and productivity. As a mine, we are dedicated to maintaining a positive working environment with our community through fostering partnerships that drive mutual benefits," Mrs Peters said.

In a separate interview, Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Dr Polite Kambamura said increased gold production had to be met through safe and sustainable mining practices.

"We want artisanal miners to practice safe mining and follow procedures that do not end up harming or ending lives.

"As Government, we commend the contribution that the small-scale miners and artisanal miners are making towards increased production.

"This is the reason why we are also supporting them with machinery," he said.

In October last year, 10 artisanal miners died at Bay Horse Mine after the collapse of a shaft and were trapped underground.

In 2021 and a few kilometres from Giant Mine, three artisanal miners perished after a disused mine shaft they were working in collapsed at Elvington Mine.

Five other artisanal miners, including a father and his son, died after a mine shaft collapsed at Task Syndicate Mine.