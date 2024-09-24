Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi, Kariba Housing Projects On Course

The Second Republic will ride on its track record of accomplishing projects to ensure housing for all by completing outstanding projects towards meeting Vision 2030 ideals, a Government official has said.

The Government has prioritised housing development as a key pillar in uplifting people's lives towards an empowered upper middle income society by 2030.

Speaking during a tour of Kasese Housing Project in Kariba and Crownlands in Chinhoyi last Friday, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda said provision of decent housing was important in meeting Vision 2030 milestones.

The two projects will provide more than 3 000 housing units of varying densities.

"We are aware that some of the projects across the country, including here at Crownlands and Kasese in Kariba have been stagnant," said Minister Soda.

"As Government, we are prepared to iron out all the outstanding issues so that all projects are seen to completion.

"That is important if we are to meet objectives of NDS1 (National Development Strategy 1) and Vision 2030."

Minister Soda said the Second Republic had demonstrated its resolve to push all projects to completion and it would impact housing development in the same way.

The Crownlands housing project has experienced delays of eight years while the Kasese project has stalled for 13 years owing to technical, legal and funding constraints.

Minister Soda said the Government would find alternative land to replace 43 of 100 hectares on Crownlands, claimed by a nearby farmer as well as replace swampy land.

"We are happy so far that work is underway at Crownlands including construction of roads, which is about 75 percent complete now," he said.

"We understand that the project has not progressed for some time, but we would like to warn that people should not break the law by moving onto the land before servicing is complete."

A beneficiary, Mr Ayiri Gudyanga, said the minister's visit had calmed them down as some of them were retired, while others are about retire.

In Kariba, Minister Soda expressed joy that all the legal hurdles had been cleared and work was progressing on the Kasese project.

"We are happy that work is progressing well, especially on water reticulation. So far 60 percent has been covered on the 5 million-litre water tank.

"As Government, we know there is some money that is needed and we will make things happen."

A beneficiary, Ms Betty Bere who bought her stand in 2011, said the delays have seen some people dying, while others are now widowed before occupying the houses.

"We are glad that Government is following up on these projects because we have been waiting for a long time now," she said.

NDS1 seeks to deliver affordable and quality housing in both urban and rural areas.

NDS1 seeks to deliver affordable and quality housing in both urban and rural areas.