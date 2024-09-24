Zimbabwe: Mixing Business, Arts to Combat Climate Change

Creatives and stakeholders converged in Harare over the weekend to deliberate on ways to combat the climate change crisis while bridging the gap in the arts industry.

The event held in Harare focused on communities and artists fighting against climate change.

Organisations present include Flames and Lilies (climate organisation), Paper Pieces (sustainable fashion), and Miss Coco's Reading Club.

In an interview the founder of Flame and Lilies, Chido Nyaruwata said her organisation is driven by a desire to amplify African girls and women's voices, weaving stories through research.

She commended the event highlighting the positive impact it has on society.

"We aim to enhance research abilities identifying and addressing climate and environmental challenges affecting girls and young women," she said.

"It was amazing to learn how other organisations and individuals are building communities through sustainable business, arts, and education."

"Such conversations are encouraging as young Zimbabweans are taking action to support communities in different forms."

Again, creatives in the industry hailed the initiative commending efforts in bridging the gap as art is a powerful source of communication.

Names such as Jabulani Mudzvova, Tapiwa Muza, Mimi, Usher, Thando, Vongai, Kuda, and Solomon were among the pool of creatives.

Mudzvova of Authors said the initiative could not have come at a better time as there are challenges that need to be addressed within the arts industry.

"Through these panel discussions we seek to share the creative journey and hope that attendees can take away something in regards to the level of work and sacrifice required."

"Identifying people making a difference in society genuinely impacting the community. Our approach is on a community-based level."

Organisers confirmed the event is a journey they have embarked on as they will continue doing follow-ups.

"This is the beginning of something big, nothing would be more fulfilling than knowing we have both reached common ground in achieving our goal as a unit."

Afro-electric music producer Tapiwa Muza stressed the need for events of such nurture to continue as they explore and exhibit the industry as a whole focusing on various issues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is quite surprising to realise a lot of people operating in the industry are not well versed and knowledgeable on how to sustain their respective crafts."

"Having people, you relate to really helps highlight on issues at hand and possibly tackle them from a different perspective," he said.

The artiste has been signed by a UK-based label and is currently making waves on BBC Radio charts with his carnival-pumped single "Dancehall" which featured various artistes including Karen Nyamane, Martin Matroda, and Bob Sinclair.

Industry fans and enthusiasts appreciated the interaction commending the exercise as a noble way of structuring Africa's road map to success in the industry.

"This was quite an experience to learn what the industry is about. More of these should be done to promote and engage stakeholders," said Ms Sally Jones.