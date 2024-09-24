Zimbabwe: Roadworks Continue Under Second Republic

More roads and bridges continue to be constructed across the country as the Second Republic fulfils its promise of developing and improving infrastructure.

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has declared its commitment to ensuring that all roads are in good condition to ease transport costs and ensure goods and people can reach all destinations.

In 2018, the Government embarked on major infrastructure development targeting roads, airports, border posts, schools, clinics and hospitals. Energy infrastructure is also being attended to, to boost local generation and ensure the huge number of investors taking up opportunities in the country have access to the power they need.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said all roads will be attended to.

In Harare the latest work is surfacing underway on Solomon Mujuru Drive (formerly Kirkman Drive) while Helena Road in Marlborough is also under rehabilitation.

On the Nyanga-Ruwange Road, surfacing works are in progress with the aim of transforming the road network in Nyanga.

Last week, the Government closed Mama Mafuyana Drive (formerly Lorraine Drive) in Harare for reconstruction until December to allow uninterrupted roadworks to take place.

The development comes after Transport Minister Felix Mhona ordered a local company, Fossil Contracting, to redo the resurfacing of Mama Mafuyana Drive, which runs south east from Westgate Shopping Mall to lower Harare Drive, after substandard work saw the road collapsing on many sections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Said the Ministry in a statement: "The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to remind the public and all stakeholders that Fossil Contracting has commenced road construction works on Mama Mafuyana Drive, effective 16 September with an expected completion date of December 2024."

All junctions approaching or feeding into Mama Mafuyana Drive have been closed so people now have to find alternatives, often Harare Drive.

The contractor will engage regularly with key stakeholders including the district administrator, police, the Environmental Management Agency, Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, TelOne, Liquid Telecommunications, local business owners and residents.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the construction period and appreciate your understanding as we work to improve the road infrastructure," said the ministry.

Last week, Fossil Contracting confirmed it would redo Mama Mafuyana Drive since it had completed works on Nemakonde Way.

Fossil Contracting head of operations, Engineer Kudakwashe Maguta, confirmed that work started on September 16.