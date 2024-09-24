Zimbabwe: Simba Bhora, Bosso Clash Abandoned

Zimpapers Sports Hub

Simba Bhora . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

(Match abandoned after 79 minutes)

The eagerly-awaited Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final between Simba Bhora and Highlanders at Wadzanai was abandoned after 79 minutes following a controversial penalty decision.

Referee Cecil Ngwezere blew to end the match after a 30-minute stoppage as Highlanders captain and goalkeeper, Arial Sibanda refused to take his position in goal.

There had been a five-minute stoppage before the penalty decision following skirmishes on the terraces.

And when play resumed it only lasted two minutes as Ngwezere awarded a penalty to Simba Bhora for an incident that took place outside the box, according to television replays.

Peter Muduhwa and substitute Tinashe Balakasi collided outside the box but the striker threw himself into the box, deceiving the referee in the process.

This resulted in a stoppage as Highlanders players first protested and then walked away to their bench.

And when they returned moments later, captain and goalkeeper Sibanda refused to take his position in goal.

After a 14-minute stoppage, the match officials summoned the two captains to try and map the way forward.

The discussion barely lasted two minutes as Sibanda walked away, leaving his counterpart Walter Musona along with the match officials.

Despite Sibanda refusing to resume the game, Highlanders players remained on the field.

There was a further attempt to engage the captains and, again, Sibanda walked away and this time the referee blew the final whistle.

The PSL disciplinary committee will now determine the outcome of the match to decide who meets Ngezi Platinum in the semi-final.

The winner between Dynamos and Yadah will face Manica Diamonds in the other semi-final.

Simba Bhora coach, Tonderai Ndiraya and his Highlanders counterpart Kelvin Kaindu said the conclusion of the match was sad for the game.

Ndiraya felt they would have won the match had play resumed.

"This is bad that we advertise local football in this way. The fans watching (on ZTN) and the fans paying their hard-earned money to come and be entertained but we give them this, it is very unfortunate.

"Whilst I would not want to speak on behalf of Highlanders, I think it's bad for our football.

"Coming to the match itself, the first half was a bit of a balanced affair but I thought we had better scoring opportunities than Highlanders.

"We were playing against the wind and it was difficult to defend but we defended resolutely and ended up creating those scoring chances at the other end.

"When we came for second half we changed and we were pushing forward, putting Highlanders under pressure, and because of that, they conceded the penalty.

"Unfortunately it had to end this way but I have a strong feeling we would have won the game if play had resumed. The referee's decision is final and we have to respect it and move on," said Ndiraya.

Kaindu said:

"It becomes very difficult for me to even come for the interview because the match did not end properly.

"It is quite disappointing if this is what we are going to display in our local league.

"It is affecting our sponsors and it is also affecting the league. It is not a good thing if we are not completing matches."

Highlanders made three changes to the team that lost to CAPS United in the league a week earlier at Rufaro.

Sibanda took over as goalkeeper from Reward Muza while, infield, Authur Ndlovu and Never Rauzhi came in for Marvelous Chigumira and Mason Mushore.

The first half was an open contest although Simba Bhora won numerous free kicks in the Highlanders half, four of them on the edge of the penalty box.

Highlanders had an early shout for a penalty in the third minute when Rauzhi was sent tumbling down in the box but his appeals were waved away.

In the 17th minute, Melikhaya Ncube came to the end of a good pass on the edge of the penalty area. With a quick turn, he attempted a shot on goal, but his effort soared over the crossbar.

Young Arthur Ndlovu was yellow carded in the 21st minute for a professional foul on the edge of the box but Musona wasted the opportunity from the resultant free kick.

The best chance of the half fell to Simba Bhora's Mthokozisi Msebe, who found himself unmarked on the edge of the box and got to the end of a Musona pass but blasted his effort over the bar.

Highlanders were quick off the blocks in the second half and won a corner in the 51st minute while their pressure resulted in Simba Bhora midfielder Junior Makunike getting a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Simba Bhora then clawed their way back following the introduction of strikers Tinashe Balakasi and Tymon Machope in the 57th minute.

Ngezi Platinum v Highlanders/Simba Bhora

Dynamos/Yadah v Manica Diamonds