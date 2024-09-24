Zimbabwe: Zunde Ramambo Comes in Handy

Grain allocated to chiefs for their traditional aid to the vulnerable in their communities, "Zunde RaMambo/Isiphala SeNkosi", has gone a long way in responding to distress calls by those vulnerable members of society as Government intensifies food distribution nationwide.

Due to the programme's positive impact, the traditional leaders are appealing for more grain as the effects of the El Nino-induced drought continue being felt across the country.

Zunde RaMambo and Isiphala SeNkosi are usually the first responders to family and community emergencies, helping people cope, while they are being embedded in the main Government monthly programmes.

Government has so far allocated 4 195 tonnes of grain to these traditional emergency programmes, which has been collected by chiefs for distribution to vulnerable community members such as the elderly, child-headed families, widows and people living with disabilities.

In Nkayi, the most vulnerable have received their share from the Isiphala SeNkosi programme, but Chief Dakamela says more grain is needed.

"We have received grain from the Isiphala SeNkosi programme, which has gone a long way in ensuring that the most vulnerable villagers have something to keep them going," he said.

"The biggest challenge is that the drought wiped out all the crops so everyone is vulnerable and villagers need grain on a monthly basis. Giving them a bucket or two of grain in two or three months is not sufficient.

"We acknowledge the work that is being done by the Social Welfare Department in making sure that villagers are registered so that they receive grain from the Government," said Chief Dakamela.

He also appealed to the Government to expedite the distribution of stock feed saying cattle in Nkayi were now dying due to non-availability of pastures.

"When we lose our cattle, we lose our wealth and pride. So, I'm appealing to the Government to look into the issue of stock feed distribution to assist villagers who are losing their livestock on a daily basis," said Chief Dakamela.

"One way that the Government can assist villagers is by subsidising the cost of stock feed so that it becomes affordable to farmers, especially communal farmers."

In Tsholotsho, grain meant for vulnerable communities has been allocated with Chief Gampu saying he has received his share from the Isiphala SeNkosi programme.

"Headmen and village heads know the people who qualify to receive grain meant for the most vulnerable villagers and they have started receiving the grain," said Chief Gampu.

"Our call to Government is to give chiefs more grain so that as many villagers as possible benefit.

The drought affected everyone and as such all people now need drought relief food."

Last week, Cabinet noted that the second phase of the Blitz Grain Distribution is progressing well with a significant increase having been recorded on the amount of grain moved.

The Grain Marketing Board is replenishing depots allowing for improved distribution within the stipulated time frame, according to Dr Jenfan Muswere, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

"Regarding the Zunde RaMambo/Isiphala SeNkosi programme, all chiefs nationwide have been allocated to respond to distress calls covering the most vulnerable, while they are awaiting their monthly allocations," he said.

"So far 4 195 tonnes of grain have been collected by Chiefs. Pertaining to Urban Cash for Cereal Scheme, beneficiary registration is still underway across the urban domains as well as data cleaning validation and pay sheet generation for the wards whose registration process has been completed.

"A total of ZiG7 million was disbursed on the 13th of September 2024 and distribution modalities are ongoing," said Dr Muswere.

As at 12 September, a cumulative total of 3 859 tonnes of mealie-meal and maize grain had been collected under the Emergency School Feeding Programme, he added.

Minister of Public Service and Social Welfare July Moyo last week told Parliament that the number of people that will benefit from the Government food distribution programme has increased to nine million from six million.

"His Excellency, the President, said everyone who is starving must be listed under their village heads because they are the ones who know the particular households that do not have food," he said.

"We told the village heads not to leave out anyone who did not have food from the list. Up to date, His Excellency the President is saying everyone, be it in the village or districts who is starving, must be included on that list.

"That is why we also announced in this House that we gave food to around 6,1 million people after receiving lists from village heads but now that figure has increased," said Minister Moyo.