Tanzania: Ensure Ruvuma Has Water By Dec, Samia Directs

RUVUMA — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has given a three-month ultimatum to the Minister of Water, Jumaa Aweso, and his Permanent Secretary, Mwajuma Waziri, to ensure that the entire Ruvuma region has access to water by December.

The President issued the directives after laying the foundation stone for the Mtyangimbole Water Project in Songea, Ruvuma Region.

She emphasized that the project began should not stop at laying foundation stones, but must result in meeting the citizens' expectations.

The President underscored the importance of delivering water services promptly, ensuring that residents benefit from the scheme as planned.

ALSO READ: Samia: Reject divisive attempts

Elaborating, the President noted that as the government promised during the campaign to relieve the women the burden of fetching water, it is determined to fulfill the promise, adding that by 2025 it expects to supply water in both urban and rural areas in the country.

The main source of the Mtyangimbole Water Project launched by the President is a river which is expected to serve three villages in the region, but due to its reliable flow, it will benefit also other communities as well.

"What I want to ask of you my people, please let us not damage this water source. The water will be used for human, animal and agricultural use in some areas, protect your resources for your own prosperity and life," she stated.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is in a six-day working visit in Ruvuma Region as part of her ongoing efforts to improve social and economic development across the country.