Tanzania: For Clean Energy Drive Success, Lower Gas Price

THE government's mission to lower gas prices is commendable, as it will benefit our environment.

Currently, 90 per cent of Tanzanians rely on wood and charcoal for cooking, leading to the loss of over 460,000 hectares of forests annually.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Dr Doto Biteko, stated that the government is committed to making cooking gas affordable and accessible across the country.

He made these remarks recently in Dodoma during the inauguration ceremony of the Rural Energy Agency (REA) building and the signing of six agreements aimed at implementing the National Strategy for Clean Energy for Cooking.

Measures taken One of the initiatives involves distributing 450,000 six-kilogramme gas cylinders to villages and suburbs.

This project will be implemented by companies including Manji, Oryx, Lake Gase and Taifa Gase.

The government, through REA, will provide subsidies of up to 50 per cent to help people purchase these cylinders.

Dr Biteko emphasised that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has instructed them to explore all possible avenues to ensure clean cooking energy is available to all Tanzanians.

"We have started with more than 400,000 cylinders that will be offered at low prices and additional energy sources will also be sold at affordable rates," he said.

Regarding the signed contracts, Dr Biteko expressed his hope that they would act as a catalyst to achieve the government's goal of having 80 per cent of the population using clean energy for cooking by 2034.

"Tanzanians expect quick results, as clean cooking energy is essential for saving lives," he added.

To demonstrate his commitment to clean energy, Dr Biteko instructed the Secretary General of the Ministry for Energy, Mr Felchesmi Mramba, to ensure all ministry buildings utilise solar energy, setting an example for other government institutions to reduce operating costs.

"We encourage people to use clean energy, so we must also implement it in our offices.

I want to see all ministry buildings use solar power during the day, minimising night time energy consumption. Let us lead by example," said Dr Biteko.

The Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Daniel Sillo, noted that the prison service has begun using clean energy for cooking, eliminating 98 per cent of wood and charcoal usage.

He explained that the transition to clean energy started after assessing its benefits, leading to the adoption of efficient stoves that reduced wood consumption by 40 per cent between 2016 and 2019.

Eng Hassan Saidy, Director General of REA, announced that one of the six contracts signed is valued at 72.8bn/-, which will support the construction and distribution of clean energy systems in the Prison Service and National Service.

Recently, President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched the National Strategy for Clean Energy for Cooking, instructing the Ministry of Energy to collaborate with the private sector to explore ways to reduce clean energy prices.

Lowering prices of energy The government has initiated a clean energy strategy, which includes a ban on the use of wood and charcoal for cooking in public and private institutions with more than 100 people.

By 2034, the strategy aims for 80 per cent of Tanzanians to use clean energy.

Currently, 90 per cent of the population relies on wood and charcoal, leading to an estimated 33,000 deaths annually due to smoke-related health issues.

Dr Samia emphasised the importance of making clean energy affordable and accessible.

"Engage with stakeholders to identify areas for improvement, where we can enhance or reduce costs to ensure more citizens can access clean energy," she urged.

The President highlighted the government's role in enacting policies that support the strategy and in educating the public about clean energy.

"The Ministry of Energy must ensure that clean energy is reliably available at affordable prices," she stated.

Readiness of stakeholders to encourage clean energy use to facilitate access to clean and affordable energy, Mr Peter Ndomba, Marketing Manager of Oryx Company, urged the government to eliminate taxes on stoves and their connections, which would allow companies to offer lower prices.

"With the government's commitment to clean energy, prices will decrease, making it more accessible.

I suggest the government provide subsidies for gas, as other countries do," said Mr Ndomba.

Banning wood and charcoal use, The President directed the former Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President for Union and Environment, Dr Seleman Jafo, to announce a ban on the use of wood and charcoal for cooking in institutions serving more than 100 people.

This ban was implemented in August for all such institutions, including prisons and 30 colleges, which have now transitioned to clean energy.

To demonstrate a commitment to these decisions, prisons have signed contracts with REA to utilise clean energy for cooking.

Creation of clean energy fund President Samia Suluhu Hassan is advocating for legislation to create a fund to promote clean energy for cooking by 2025.

She plans to seek assistance from donour countries to support developing nations in addressing climate change impacts.

Additionally, she has instructed all Regional Commissioners to facilitate the transition to clean energy in their areas and to incorporate clean energy initiatives into the National Development Vision 2050.

The President noted that Tanzania continues to lose 469,000 hectares of forest annually due to firewood and charcoal consumption, warning that this situation could lead to significant challenges beyond food security.

She urged stakeholders in the energy sector to develop innovative technologies that allow for pay-as-you-use energy models.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa stated that preparations for nationwide clean energy cooking initiatives have been led by a national committee comprising ministries, departments, agencies, educational institutions, development partners, civil organizations and the private sector.

Collaborative efforts are underway to establish policies, guidelines and regulations that will help reduce reliance on wood and charcoal.

We can succeed in protecting our environment through sustainable initiatives today and in the future.

Society must prioritise and adopt sustainable practices for the well-being of our planet.