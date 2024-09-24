Uganda: Minister Musasizi Says No Money for More Cities

Mr Musasizi's remarks were in response to growing demands from Kabale District residents, who are calling for the immediate operationalisation of Kabale City.

The State Minister of Finance, Henry Musasizi, has reiterated that the government lacks the necessary funds to operationalise more regional cities.

Instead, the minister says economic development, not administrative expansion, should take precedence now.



Although Kabale was approved by Parliament in 2020, alongside other regional cities such as Moroto, Nakasongola, Wakiso, and Entebbe, it has yet to become functional due to a lack of funding for boundary opening and other necessary infrastructure.

Recent media reports speculated that these cities might be operationalised in the next financial year.

However, Minister Musasizi's latest statements suggest otherwise, pushing the debate in a different direction.

Mr Musasizi explained that the creation of new cities, including Kabale, is currently not economically viable, as they would only drain the consolidated fund by increasing administrative costs.

He pointed out that this would provide little return on investment for the national economy.

"We have learned that some people want this city (Kabale) so that we can create more constituencies and satisfy their political needs," the minister said.

"They should stop being selfish. We would rather use that money on roads, industrialization, and other projects that benefit more people."

He urged citizens to shift their focus to pressing issues that affect broader sections of the population, such as infrastructure development and the creation of factories, which he said would benefit everyone.

"I want to hear people pressuring us to construct roads where there are none, rehabilitate and maintain those in existence, and demand for factories. Not cities to benefit a few individuals," the minister added.

Mr Musasizi also pointed out that the government is still struggling to finance the operation of administrative units created in the last political term, including town councils.

According to the minister, adding more cities to the national expenditure at this time would only exacerbate the problem.

While acknowledging that Kabale and other proposed cities will eventually be operationalised, Musasizi insisted that the government's current focus is on boosting the economy through infrastructure development and industrialization.

"Cities do not bring development; development brings cities. Let's first support Kabale to develop, establish factories, improve infrastructure, and the city will come. Not the other way around," Musasizi said.

Despite the minister's stance, the Local Government ministry remains adamant that the cities approved by Parliament in 2020 must be operational by 2025.

This leaves a window for further debate on the timing and strategic approach to urbanisation in Uganda.