Somalia and Kuwait Strengthen Ties At Unga 79th Session in New York

New York — Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, engaged in a diplomatic discussion with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, during the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The meeting focused on enhancing the bilateral relations between Somalia and Kuwait, highlighting the historical cooperation between the two nations.

During the conversation, the Crown Prince commended the Somali government's efforts in making significant strides in security, diplomatic engagements, economic development, and various other sectors.

This encounter underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen their strategic partnership on a global stage.

The discussions come at a time when Somalia continues to navigate through challenges and opportunities on the international front, with such high-level meetings signaling a positive trajectory in Somalia's foreign relations.