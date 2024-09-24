Uganda: Museveni Dumps Kisaka, Deputy Under Kiteezi Garbage

Besides, the sack, Mr Museveni also ordered the Criminal Investigations Department and other crime management agencies to "thoroughly investigate the matter further, focusing on the angle of criminal negligence associated with this distressing event".

President Museveni has dealt a crushing hand to his political wing at the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), sacking executing director Dorothy Kisaka and her deputy David Luyimbazi.

Besides, the sack, Mr Museveni also ordered the Criminal Investigations Department and other crime management agencies to "thoroughly investigate the matter further, focusing on the angle of criminal negligence associated with this distressing event".

In a statement, the Presidency said on Tuesday that Mr Museveni's decisive response follows alarming findings of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) report concerning the Kiteezi Landfill disaster.

At least 30 people were killed and scores injured when tonnes of garbage collapsed and buried several homes in Lusanja, Kitetika, and Kiteezi villages on August 11.

In the wake of the tragedy, several officials traded blames, with Ms Kisaka taking the flak for apparently ignoring dire reports that the landfill posed imminent danger to people living around it.

However, Ms Kisaka refused to carry the blame squarely and insisted she would not resign despite several calls to do so.

On Tuesday, however, President Museveni exercised his constitutional authority under Article 172 (1) (a) of the 1995 Constitution to dismiss several key officials of KCCA due to significant evidence of criminal negligence.

Along with the two political heads, Mr Museveni also relieved Mr Daniel Okello, the director of public health, of his duties.

"The IGG's report clearly outlined the severe oversight and negligence exhibited by these officials," Mr Museveni said in the statement.

The investigation the President instituted against the officials aims to hold accountable those responsible for the mismanagement of the facility and prevent similar incidents in the future.

To ensure a smooth transition in leadership at KCCA, Mr Museveni has instructed the Public Service Commission to advertise the positions of Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, and Director of Public Health, with the goal of appointing new officials within three months.

Additionally, the Minister for Kampala has been tasked with advising the President on interim appointments for these crucial roles, ensuring that KCCA's operations continue without disruption during this period of transition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dorothy Kisaka, a lawyer and corporate executive, was appointed as the executive director of KCCA on June 12, 2020.

She was elevated to the role more than a year after the first KCCA political appointee, Ms Jennifer Musisi, had left under controversial circumstances.

Eng Andrew Kitaka had steered the Capital Authority in interim capacity following Ms Musisi's departure but Mr Museveni overlooked him when he needed a substantive leader.

Ms Kisaka's time at KCCA has been more of a run of the mill from what Ms Musisi had taken the capital and the Kiteezi landfill tragedy became a symbolic burial of her political career at the Authority.

During the search and recovery of bodies from the stenchfilled rubble, Police found toddlers, children, women... and now Mr Museveni's decisive action has dragged Kisaka right under the same mass of garbage.