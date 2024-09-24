Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup Poster Officially Unveiled

With only a few days to kick-off, the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") has unveiled the official poster of the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup 2024 Final.

The match isw scheduled on Friday, 27 September 2024 at 21h00 Local Time (18h00 GMT).

The TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup will be contested by TotalEnergies CAF Champions League champions, Al Ahly SC as well as their old-time rivals Zamelek SC who won the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ahead of the globally anticipated encounter between the two African club football giants, CAF has released a uniquely designed and bespoke event poster which is inspired by the CAF Super Cup's recently launched and re-branded identity.

The design sees the coveted TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup Trophy taking centre stage as the hero of the design, along with coloured elements of the new identity which allow the two club logos to stand out as the two contenders of the centred Trophy.

The uniquely designed poster is freely available for download HERE.

The TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup, which was officially sold out in just 24-hours of tickets going on sale will take place at the award-winning Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fans can start engaging and following the conversation across all CAF's Digital Platforms using #TotalEnergiesCAFSC.