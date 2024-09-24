Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup Poster Officially Unveiled

24 September 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

With only a few days to kick-off, the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") has unveiled the official poster of the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup 2024 Final.

The match isw scheduled on Friday, 27 September 2024 at 21h00 Local Time (18h00 GMT).

The TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup will be contested by TotalEnergies CAF Champions League champions, Al Ahly SC as well as their old-time rivals Zamelek SC who won the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ahead of the globally anticipated encounter between the two African club football giants, CAF has released a uniquely designed and bespoke event poster which is inspired by the CAF Super Cup's recently launched and re-branded identity.

The design sees the coveted TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup Trophy taking centre stage as the hero of the design, along with coloured elements of the new identity which allow the two club logos to stand out as the two contenders of the centred Trophy.

The uniquely designed poster is freely available for download HERE.

The TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup, which was officially sold out in just 24-hours of tickets going on sale will take place at the award-winning Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fans can start engaging and following the conversation across all CAF's Digital Platforms using #TotalEnergiesCAFSC.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.