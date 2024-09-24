Uganda: Urgent Call for Conservation Amid Rising Threats to Uganda's Mountain Gorillas

This year's World Gorilla Day brings the spotlight back to the critical need for robust conservation efforts to protect the world's remaining gorilla populations.

Gorillas, the largest of the great apes, are increasingly endangered due to habitat loss, poaching, and diseases.

These majestic animals, native to Africa, serve not only as icons of biodiversity but also as a significant pillar of the tourism industry, particularly in Uganda, where they generate millions of dollars in revenue annually.

A global view of Gorilla populations

Globally, gorillas are categorized into two species--eastern and western gorillas--each with two subspecies. The western lowland gorilla and the Cross River gorilla are found in parts of western and central Africa, while the eastern lowland gorilla and the mountain gorilla inhabit the Albertine Rift region, which spans Uganda, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Mountain gorillas, in particular, remain critically endangered, with fewer than 1,100 individuals left in the wild.

Despite this, concerted conservation efforts--ranging from anti-poaching initiatives to habitat restoration--have led to a slight increase in their population in recent years.

Uganda's leading role in Gorilla conservation

Uganda is home to over 460 mountain gorillas, more than half of the world's total population. These gorillas are mainly found in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, both located in southwestern Uganda. Bwindi alone shelters over 450 mountain gorillas, making it a globally critical habitat for this species.

Both national parks are part of the broader Virunga Conservation Area, which extends across Uganda, Rwanda, and the DRC.

The Ugandan government, alongside conservation organizations such as the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and international partners like the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), has introduced programs to protect these gorillas.

These initiatives include monitoring gorilla groups, promoting eco-tourism, and restoring degraded habitats.

Bashir Hangi, Communications and Public Relations Manager at UWA, commented on the ongoing efforts:

"At Uganda Wildlife Authority, we are committed to protecting these majestic creatures through dedicated conservation efforts such as anti-poaching patrols, habitat restoration, and community engagement. These efforts have led to a remarkable increase in the mountain gorilla population. On this World Gorilla Day, we reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding gorillas and ensuring their continued survival for future generations."

Persistent threats to Gorillas

Despite these achievements, mountain gorillas remain vulnerable. Habitat destruction, largely driven by agricultural expansion and illegal logging, continues to reduce the forested areas they rely on.

Poaching, though reduced, still poses a threat, as gorillas can be accidentally caught in traps set for other wildlife.

Diseases are another significant threat. As gorillas share approximately 98% of their DNA with humans, they are highly susceptible to human-borne illnesses, including respiratory infections. Climate change is further compounding these issues by altering vegetation patterns and reducing food availability.

Without enhanced global efforts to address these threats, mountain gorilla populations could once again decline.

Impact of Gorillas in Uganda

Gorillas are the crown jewel of Uganda's tourism sector, contributing around 70% of total tourism revenue. The tourism sector itself represents approximately 7.7% of Uganda's GDP.

Gorilla trekking, which allows tourists to observe these primates in their natural habitats, remains one of the most sought-after wildlife experiences globally.

A single gorilla trekking permit can cost up to $700 per person, with a significant portion of this revenue directed towards conservation efforts and local community development.

In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic slowed global travel, over 50,000 visitors came to Uganda specifically for gorilla trekking, generating over $34 million in revenue.

This revenue is crucial not only to Uganda's economy but also to the local communities surrounding Bwindi and Mgahinga parks, which receive a percentage of the tourism income to support sustainable livelihoods.

Beyond their economic value, gorillas are ecologically essential. As seed dispersers, they help maintain the integrity of forest ecosystems.

A future for Gorilla conservation

Looking to the future, further strengthening anti-poaching measures, expanding protected areas, and increasing local community involvement in conservation efforts will be essential to secure a lasting future for Uganda's gorillas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

International collaboration is also needed to address the growing impact of climate change on gorilla habitats.

Dr. Gladys Zikusoka, founder of Conservation Through Public Health and a global veterinarian, highlighted the importance of zoonotic disease prevention in her remarks:

"Uganda should pay attention to World Gorilla Day because we are fortunate to be one of only three countries in the world that host mountain gorillas. One Health is a key approach to helping people co-exist with wildlife. We must find ways for people to benefit from wildlife."

As World Gorilla Day serves as a reminder of the challenges these animals face, Uganda stands as a beacon of hope for mountain gorilla conservation. However, the work is far from complete.

Fast Facts on Gorillas: