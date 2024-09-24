Uganda: Police Investigate Mysterious Death of Primary Six Pupil At Kyotera School

Police in Kyotera district have launched an investigation into the mysterious death of Chosen Katushabe, a 12-year-old Primary Six pupil at Master Care School in Kyotera town.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions among both parents and teachers, as conflicting reports have emerged about how the tragic event unfolded.

Initial reports from the school suggested that Katushabe had fallen from the third floor of

However, this account was later refuted by school authorities, who claim that the child was walking within the school premises when he accidentally fell onto a pavement, sustaining fatal head injuries.

In a voice clip shared in a WhatsApp group for the school community, one of the teachers urged parents and the public to dismiss any allegations that the child fell from the top of a building.

"Do not give time to the allegations that this child has fallen from the top of the building because they are aimed at tarnishing the reputation of our school. What we are sure of is that this child has been walking and fell," the teacher stated.

Following the incident, Katushabe was immediately rushed to Kyotera Muslim Health Center for emergency medical attention.

However, according to medical staff, the child was pronounced dead upon arrival, indicating that his injuries were too severe to be treated.

The police have since opened an official investigation to determine the true cause of Katushabe's death.

Greater Masaka regional police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye confirmed that authorities are exploring all possible angles in the case.

"We are still investigating what exactly caused the death of the child," Kasirye said.

So far, police findings suggest that Katushabe's death may have been the result of a tragic walking accident, which caused him to fall heavily to the ground.

She reportedly suffered significant head trauma that led to severe bleeding.

While the school administration continues to urge calm, insisting that the incident was an unfortunate accident, parents are concerned about the safety measures in place to protect students on the school premises.

Some have expressed skepticism about the differing versions of events, calling for a thorough and transparent investigation.

The incident has left a somber mood at Master Care School, with both staff and students mourning the loss of a young life.

The police investigation will aim to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death and address any potential negligence or safety lapses.

As the investigation progresses, authorities have urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information, emphasizing the need for patience until the official report is released.

"We understand the concerns of the parents and the community, but we ask for calm as we complete our investigation," said Kasirye.

The community in Kyotera now waits for answers as the police probe continues, hoping that the truth behind Katushabe's tragic death will soon come to light.