Uganda: Senior Lawyer John Matovu Surrenders to Criminal Trial

Embattled Senior Lawyer John Matovu has officially abandoned his legal efforts to block the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), clearing the way for his criminal trial to proceed.

Mr Matovu faces charges of theft by agent and conspiracy to defraud the government of Shs4 billion shillings.

Previously, Matovu had filed multiple applications to halt his trial, citing violations of his rights to liberty and a fair hearing by the Anti-Corruption Court.

In earlier statements, he maintained his innocence, asserting that his reputation had been unfairly tarnished.

However, on Tuesday, Matovu's legal team informed the court that they had been instructed to withdraw all remaining applications, calling for a swift trial due to his deteriorating health.

The State, represented by the Attorney General's Chambers, did not object, expressing readiness to proceed.

Magistrate Abert Asiimwe of the Anti-Corruption Court granted the withdrawal and commended Matovu for his decision.

Matovu will now face trial alongside three other accused individuals, including fellow Senior Lawyer Fred Makada, who remains at large.

The trial is set to resume on October 18, 2024.