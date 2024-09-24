Uganda: Police in Nakaseke Crack Down On Motorcycle Theft Ring

The Savannah Region Police, in collaboration with Nakaseke District and Kapeka Police Station, have successfully apprehended two key suspects in a significant motorcycle theft ring that has been operating in the area.

The suspects, identified as 21-year-old Ali Ssewanyana and 23-year-old Umar Ssendagala, both residents of Kasiga Nabugaya Village in Kapeeka Sub-county, were arrested following an investigation into a series of motorcycle robberies.

The breakthrough came after Rogers Ampire, service manager at Pure Flow, a motorcycle loan company, reported the theft of a motorcycle (Registration No. UGA 299R, Bajaj Boxer Red) on September 16, 2024.

The motorcycle belonged to client Kanaku Musa and had initially been reported stolen in Kyengera Town Council, later registered with Nkokonjeru Police Post in Wakiso District.

Using the motorcycle's GPS tracking device, police were able to locate the stolen vehicle and the suspects, leading to their arrest.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the broader scope of the theft ring and any potential connections to other criminal activities.

Several additional motorcycles have been recovered and are currently in police custody, including:

UFP620R TVS STAR RED

UFV 783C BAJAJ RED

UGC 419E BAJAJ RED

UGD519H BAJAJ RED

UEM354Q HUNTER BLACK

UGE131D BAJAJ RED

UEW 423Z BAJAJ RED

Last week, four (4) stolen motorcycles were recovered in Luwero District, and two (2) were recovered in Butalangu, Nakaseke District.

ASP Sam Twiineamaziima, the spokersperson for Savannah Region, confirmed the arrests and urged the public to remain vigilant against motorcycle thefts.