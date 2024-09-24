Sudan: AU Commission Chairperson Expresses Grave Concern Over the Alarming Situation in El Fasher, Darfur

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, expresses grave concern at the de- teriorating security and humanitarian situation in all provinces in Sudan, in par- ticular El Fasher, Darfur.

The Chairperson strongly condemns the current escalation of the crisis and the spread of violence.

Chairperson calls for an immediate cessation of the fighting inside and outside of El Fasher.

The Chairperson reiterates the AU's conviction that there can be no military solution to the crisis in Sudan, and that this unjustified fighting only prolongs the suffering of all Sudanese people and the devastation of Sudan including Darfur after decades of conflict and forced displacement.

In light of this grave situation, the Chairperson urges the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allies, to immediately and unconditionally embrace a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire. This will pave the way for an inclusive All-Sudanese political dialogue to address the deep-rooted causes of the conflict and reset Sudan towards constitutional democratic order and stability.

In this regard, the Chairperson calls on the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) to urgently consider the situation in Sudan, while welcoming the convening of the AU PSC Presidential Committee of 5 on the resolution of the conflict in Sudan, by H.E. President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, in Entebbe on 23 October 2024.

The Chairperson reiterates the AU's commitment to contribute with all means at its disposal to ending the conflict, through the various African mechanisms, including the High-Level Panel on Sudan, the AU Special Envoy for the Prevention of Genocide, and the newly established Presidential Committee of 5 led by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda.

As the 79th United Nations General Assembly convenes in New York, the Chairperson renews the call for an effective unification of efforts for collective international action to solve this extremely dangerous crisis in Sudan.