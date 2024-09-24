Mozambique: Public Probity Doesn't Matter

In all the districts, most members of the polling station staff are employees of the public administration, mostly school directors and teachers or other state employees.

At the Ehiline Basic School, Rapale, Nampula, the school director is also the director of the District Elections Commission (CDE), and the pedagogic director is working on the Frelimo election campaign. Pupils have practically no classes because the classrooms are occupied with the training of the MMVs (polling station staff, membros das mesas de voto). Many teachers are training to become MMVs.

In Zavala, Inhambane, almost 30 school directors and assistant directors are trainers, and a considerable number of teachers have been trained as MMVs.

In Tambara, Manica, Frelimo has occupied most of the 300 vacancies for MMVs, who should come from an open competition. But the majority work in the public administration.

In Derre, Zambézia, Júlio Cardoso Júlio, the director of the Namuno Basic School, and Guido Floriano Augusto, the pedagogic director from that school, are among the candidates chosen to fill MMV vacancies. Neither of them were interviewed, but they will be trained as MMVs, along with several teachers. They will be absent from their classes for 15 days.

In the Rapale Secondary School, Nampula, pupils are not in classes, because the teachers are trainers and others are training as MMVs. In Mossuril, on Monday (23 September) schools and classes were limited because most of the teachers were taking part in the MMV training. In Muecate, also in Nampula, the Metepo Basic School is completely closed, because directors and teachers are undergoing training to become MMVs.

80% of the MMVs in Alto Molocué, Zambézia, are teachers. This accusation comes from Otílio Muniquele, the Mayor of Alto Molócuè, who is working on the Renamo election campaign. Maniquele asked the teachers to stop the MMV training and return to their teaching jobs. He urged that they should give job opportunities to young unemployed people.

Teachers often make good polling station staff and returning officers. But in the last two decades education has become so politicised that teachers are under pressure to support Frelimo, and as polling station staff to ensure Frelimo wins. The public probity law now bars them from being MMVs. Last week the national office of STAE annulled the public tender for hiring provincial trainers of MMVs in Quelimane because there was evidence of manipulation to benefit the Frelimo Party.