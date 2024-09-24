Mozambique: Governor's Demand Creates Three Way Conflict - Frelimo Member, Trainer & School Director

The District Director of Education in Mopeia, Zambézia, was asked to have school directors and other STAE district trainers to be in three places at once. He summoned them as Frelimo activists to receive Pio Matos, governor and candidate for re-election as head of the Frelimo list for the provincial elections, yesterday morning. But they are also MMV trainers who should be in training sessions Monday morning. And of course they should be in their schools. CIP Eleições has had access to the message sent by the district director, which we publish in full below. He compromised by saying that in the morning meeting between the directors and the Frelimo candidate, only the afternoon trainers should participate so as not to “cause confusion”.

“His Excellency, the governor of the province is here in Mopeia and tomorrow (Monday) he wishes to meet with school directors and their pedagogic directors at around 08.00/09.00. In this context, and since some of this group is undergoing training, I have been contacted to dispense everybody at this time from the meeting, which I do not think would be good, taking into account the current moment and process, because it has strong implications. Hence:

"Instead of everyone, I propose that the afternoon group participate in this activity (but carefully) so as not to draw the attention of the others, since it may allow people to leave the room to participate and return, which could cause confusion. To this end, I ask the trainers from the afternoon period to contact the school managers and their assistants, as well as the heads of the secretariats, for the period mentioned (the afternoon) so that at 08.00 they take part in the meeting. The trainers and trainees of the morning period should normally be in the classes”.

It is a mark of Frelimo's control of the electoral process that the candidate for governor can simply convene a meeting with school directors.