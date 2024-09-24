Mozambique: News Briefs

24 September 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Unknown assailants destroy PODEMOS sound system. Early on Monday morning (23 September) unknown individuals set fire to a pick-up truck carrying sound equipment of the PODEMOS party, which supports the independent presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane. The attack occurred in Mabote, Inhambane. The truck, carrying campaign equipment and materials, was set on fire at about 03.00, alongside the place where the PODEMOS delegation was staying.

Three serious injuries in Metangula. Two incidents on Monday (23 September) in Metangula, Niassa, resulted in serious injuries to man and a woman, who are now undergoing treatment in the provincial hospital in Lichinga. In the first case, the woman was pushed by a motor-cycle and fell, breaking her leg. In the second, a young man jumped out of a moving truck to recover his sandal, which had fallen off. The truck was carrying supporters of Frelimo to the rally held by its presidential candidate, Daniel Chapo, in Metangula. The local health centre confirmed a third injured person but gave no details.

Trials for election crimes. Five young supporters of PODEMOS, in Nacala-à-Velha, Nampula, are awaiting trial. They were all caught destroying Frelimo posters and were immediately taken to the police cells. They were heard by the local court on 23 September, and are awaiting the verdict.

Opposition parties banned. In the Nhanthuthu area, in Nhassacara locality, Báruè district, in Manica province, since the election campaign started, only Frelimo can be seen. The other parties are not allowed to campaign, and when they try, they receive death threats.

