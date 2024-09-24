Libya: Petrol Is N52/Litre in Libya

Libya continues to offer the cheapest petrol in Africa, with the price of octane-95 gasoline (petrol) standing at 0.15 Libyan Dinar per litre, equivalent to approximately $0.032 or N52 as of September 16, 2024.

This is according to a report by Global Petrol Prices, a platform that tracks retail petrol prices across various countries.

In comparison, petrol prices in Egypt, Algeria, and Angola stood at $0.279, $0.342, and $0.351 per litre, respectively.

These are the only four countries in Africa that sell fuel at cheaper rates than Nigeria.

Current data shows the average petrol price in Nigeria is N1,000 per litre, with black market rates soaring to N1,600 per litre.

Meanwhile, the Central African Republic has the highest petrol price on the continent, at $1.83 per litre.

Senegal ($1.646), Seychelles ($1.595), Zimbabwe ($1.590), Morocco ($1.527), and Uganda ($1.475) are other countries with costlier fuel price per litre, while Malawi ($1.458), Côte d'Ivoire ($1.455), Kenya ($1.453), and Sierra Leone ($1.448) round up the list.

Despite being one of Africa's largest oil producers, Nigeria faces criticism for its high petrol prices.

This has led to calls for government intervention in the oil sector, with many arguing that the removal of fuel subsidies has negatively impacted citizens.

Abdullahi Aliyu, a resident of Abuja, emphasised that if petrol were priced between N150 and N200, it would significantly lower costs across various sectors, including transportation and food.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Libya Petroleum Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged Nigerian leaders to learn from Libya's pricing strategy.

"All over the world, there are various types of subsidies, but I think in Nigeria, the one that plays a vital role in the life of the citizens is petrol subsidy.

"Just imagine that it is being sold at between N150 and N200! Everything will be cheap, including transportation, food and electricity. Our leaders should please learn from Libya," he said.

Adenike Andrew, an economics graduate turned restaurateur, criticised the rationale behind subsidy removal, arguing that the Nigerian populace cannot bear fuel prices comparable to those in wealthier countries, especially given their lower income levels.

She also called for Nigeria to explore legal avenues for supplying petrol to neighbouring countries to boost foreign currency earnings.

"If they say they removed it (subsidy) because our neighbouring countries are also benefiting from it, it is self-indictment. Our security agencies should do their work. And most importantly, Nigeria should tap the enormous market in Africa to earn foreign currency by supplying petrol to them using legal means.

"It is wrong to say that Nigerians must pay for petrol in the same manner as non-oil, but rich countries are selling it to their citizens. People there have higher incomes. Our people here have been pauperised in facets," she said.