New York — From New York for the United Nations General Assembly, it is with deep emotion that I learn of the death of Professor Amadou Mahtar Mbow, former Director-General of UNESCO and a great defender of multilateralism.

He is one of the patriarchs of the Senegalese nation who passed away, leaving an inestimable legacy, marked by his fight for global educational and cultural justice.

May his wisdom and commitment continue to inspire Africa and the world. Peace to his soul.