Tanzania: 'Development Projects On Track'

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has launched a series of transformative development projects in the Ruvuma Region, focusing on significant improvements in social services and agricultural development.

As part of her nationwide initiative to alleviate the daily struggles for basic services, President Samia laid the foundation for the Mtyangimbole Water Supply Project in Madaba District Council.

This project is a vital step in fulfilling her administration's promise to increase water access across the country.

Speaking at the event, President Samia highlighted the "Kumtua Mama Ndoo Kichwani" campaign, which aims to relieve the burden of carrying water on one's head.

"We are implementing this promise as outlined in the ruling party CCM election manifesto for 2020-2025, to ensure nationwide water distribution. By 2025, we aim for 85 per cent of all rural villages in Tanzania to have access to water and we are on track to meet or exceed that target. For urban areas, our goal is 95 per cent coverage, with towns like Songea expected to achieve 100 per cent," she stated.

The Mtyangimbole Water Project will source water from the Ripichi River, located in the Matogoro mountains near Hanga village in Namtumbo District.

It will benefit three villages: Ntenkimbole, Luhimba and Likalambio. The project includes the construction of a tank capable of storing 1.9 million litres of water and a 20.9-kilometre pipeline serving multiple areas.

Additionally, 40 water distribution points will be established, extending service to Gumbiro village, located 16.3 kilometres away.

President Samia urged local communities to protect water sources, emphasising, "Water is life. Let us safeguard these resources for the benefit of both humans and animals."

On the second day of her six-day tour of the region, President Samia spoke of the broader scope of water projects in Ruvuma.

Currently, 30 projects are ongoing, with an investment of 58bn/-. Last year, 24 rural projects were completed at a cost of 25bn/-. One urban project involves sourcing water from the Njuga River and includes the construction of three tanks--two with capacities of 2.2 million litres each and a larger tank of 5 million litres.

President Samia instructed the Minister for Water, Jumaa Aweso, to ensure that water is flowing from these projects by Christmas this year. She also praised Ruvuma's contribution to national food security, noting the region's agricultural output, which supplies surplus food to neighbouring countries.

During her tour, President Samia inaugurated the Chief Zulu English-Medium Primary School in Songea, commending the local community for honouring traditional leaders while they are still alive.

She expressed her satisfaction with the school's bilingual approach to early education, which prepares students for higher learning by teaching in both Kiswahili and English.

"Starting with basic education in their native language and transitioning to English makes the learning process smoother for both teachers and students," she remarked. She also suggested incorporating other languages, such as Chinese and French, to prepare students for future international opportunities.

Highlighting the success attained, Minister Aweso said that water access in rural areas has increased from 50 per cent to 79 per cent over the past three years. With ongoing projects, rural coverage is expected to exceed 86 per cent, while urban areas have reached 90 per cent, with over 200 projects currently underway.

President Samia also visited the Aviv Tanzania Limited coffee farm, praising its investment in modern irrigation techniques. Aviv produces 4-5 per cent of Tanzania's Arabica coffee and significantly contributes to local education, water and healthcare projects.

The president urged the farm management to continue supporting local farmers by providing access to modern irrigation technology.

Minister for Agriculture, Hussein Bashe described Aviv as the largest coffee farm in Tanzania, covering over 50,000 acres, with 60 per cent of its coffee purchased by Starbucks.

Aviv uses a drip irrigation system for coffee production and has developed secondary products from coffee husks. The farm employs 14,900 permanent workers, with an additional 5,000 seasonal jobs.

Since starting operations in 2011, Aviv has managed 1,022 hectares of coffee plantation, producing around four to five per cent of the country's annual Arabica coffee output.

The total annual production is approximately two million kilogrammes of green beans, varying based on agro-climatic conditions.

As a scientifically and sustainably managed plantation, Aviv produces premium quality coffee exported to satisfied customers in the US, Europe and Asia.

Additionally, black pepper is grown as an intercrop, providing employment for more than 4,000 workers, including seasonal staff.

Aviv Farm Director Musana Bupal emphasised the farm's contributions to Tanzania's coffee production, noting, "Since beginning operations in 2011, Aviv has managed 1,022 hectares of coffee plantation, producing around 4-5 per cent of the country's annual Arabica coffee output.

As a scientifically and sustainably managed plantation, Aviv produces premium-quality coffee that is exported to customers in the US, Europe and Asia."