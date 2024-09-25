Uganda: Minister Anite Warns Ugandans Against Despising Locally Produced Goods

The State Minister for Investment, Evelyn Anite has warned Ugandans against describing locally produced goods as being of low quality.

"Some Ugandans suffer from inferiority complex and because of this, they despise goods produced locally yet many of them are of high standards," Anite said .

The minister was on Tuesday responding to a question about the quality of locally produced goods that many say are not up to the required standard, compared to those imported into the country.

In defence of the local manufacturers, Anite narrated a story of the construction of Karuma power dam in which the contractors initially deemed Ugandan iron bars as being of low quality and could not be used.

She however said the contractors were later made to eat their words.

"The contractors were refusing locally made iron bars and wanted to import. We told them no, give us the specifications you want so that we can tell our manufacturers to produce them. When they did this and we provided this specification to the manufacturers, they were able to provide the exact standard required," Anite said.

"I want to tell those Ugandans despising locally made products that whereas we are still building our capacity, they shouldn't criticize our products. Get away from that because at the end of the day, it is for our country to benefit."

The minister insisted that Uganda is making good progress in terms of import substitution with a number of products which were previously imported currently produced locally.

She said in her capacity as investment minister, she will continue attracting investors into the country for mutual benefit of the country and investors.

"The first benefit we get as a country are the jobs they create for Ugandans solving the unemployment problem but we also get taxes from these factories. They also help produce goods which were previously being imported into the country."

According to Minister Anite, whereas investors get profit, government's role is to provide a conducive environment through cheap electricity, good roads and others to facilitate the smooth running of these factories.

She insisted that it is high time Ugandans also took part in manufacturing through value addition on goods they produce to ensure they fetch more money but also be eligible for export.

Anite said government is ready to support them.