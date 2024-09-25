Kenya: Reprieve for Farmers As Parliament Rejects Punitive 'Ndengu' Bill

25 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The National Assembly has rejected the bill that aimed to regulate the production, processing, and marketing of mung beans, commonly known as 'ndengu,' in Kenya.

The Mung Beans Bill 2022 sought to restrict buyers from marketing, processing, or engaging in extensive trade of the produce or its byproducts without a license from the county government.

Additionally, it proposed that all growers register with the relevant county executive committee (CEC) member in charge of agriculture.

Each CEC member would have been required to maintain a register of mung bean growers in their respective counties.

"A person shall not market, process, or carry out large-scale trading in mung beans or mung bean products unless the person has obtained a license from the relevant county government. A person who contravenes the provisions of subsection (1) commits an offense and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding one million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or to both," it noted.

The bill was rejected by a majority at the second reading stage and has now proceeded to mediation.

"The national assembly by a majority has rejected the Mung Bill, 2022 at the second reading stage. The bill which seeks to regulate the production, processing, and marketing of mung beans in Kenya will now proceed to mediation," a notice stated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.