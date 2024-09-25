Kenya: Reprieve for Farmers As Parliament Rejects Punitive 'Ndengu' Bill

Nairobi — The National Assembly has rejected the bill that aimed to regulate the production, processing, and marketing of mung beans, commonly known as 'ndengu,' in Kenya.

The Mung Beans Bill 2022 sought to restrict buyers from marketing, processing, or engaging in extensive trade of the produce or its byproducts without a license from the county government.

Additionally, it proposed that all growers register with the relevant county executive committee (CEC) member in charge of agriculture.

Each CEC member would have been required to maintain a register of mung bean growers in their respective counties.

"A person shall not market, process, or carry out large-scale trading in mung beans or mung bean products unless the person has obtained a license from the relevant county government. A person who contravenes the provisions of subsection (1) commits an offense and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding one million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or to both," it noted.

The bill was rejected by a majority at the second reading stage and has now proceeded to mediation.

"The national assembly by a majority has rejected the Mung Bill, 2022 at the second reading stage. The bill which seeks to regulate the production, processing, and marketing of mung beans in Kenya will now proceed to mediation," a notice stated.