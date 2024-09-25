Tanzania: Muwasa to Address Water Woes in Musoma Rural

THE Musoma Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (MUWASA) is set to address water woes in several villages of Musoma Rural by initiating the supply of running water in the areas.

The initiative follows the government's directive to MUWASA to supply piped water from the Bharima tank to nearby villages, including the Musoma towns, several villages in Butiama, and other villages in Musoma Rural.

This was announced yesterday through a statement issued by the office of the Musoma Rural Constituency Member of Parliament Prof Sospeter Muhongo.

Prof Muhongo stated that a large tank with a capacity of three million cubic litres has been built on Bharima hill to facilitate the distribution of piped water within and outside Musoma Urban.

He also mentioned that there are facilities installed at Bukanga in Musoma Urban, to source water from Lake Victoria, capable of producing 36 cubic million litres of water daily, which significantly exceeds the daily water demand of Musoma Municipality.

According to Prof Muhongo, four wards will benefit from the water supply which include Etaro that takes on board three villages, Nyegina with three villages, Nyakatende with four villages, and Ifulifu, also with four villages.

The MP added that MUWASA has successfully begun distributing piped water to some villages in Busamba, Etaro, and Mmahare located in the Etaro ward, as well as to Mkirira village in the Nyegina ward, insisting that the connection of water pipes to other villages was still ongoing.

He further stated that several villages in all four mentioned wards have started using piped water from sources established by RUWASA and BADEA.

"The significant work of distributing piped water in our rural areas is being carried out by RUWASA, MUWASA, and BADEA (the Mugango-Kiabakari-Butiama water pipeline)," said Prof Muhongo.

Prof Muhongo expressed gratitude on behalf of his constituents to the sixth-phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan for continuing to allocate substantial funds for various development projects in the constituency.