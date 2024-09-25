Zimbabwe: Dynamos Captain Discharged From Hospital After Surviving Accident

Dynamos captain Frank Makarati and teammate Tendaishe Magwaza were on Tuesday discharged from Harare hospital where they had been admitted after surviving a accident on Monday night.

The two were involved in an accident along Seke Road while on their way to Chitungwiza from Harare.

The accident occurred hours after Dynamos had arrived in the capital from Botswana where they were competing in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Pictures of the accident scene flooded social media on Tuesday morning before Dynamos confirmed the duo's wellness.

"Club captain Frank Makarati and fellow defender Tandiashe Magwaza, who were involved in a road accident along Seke Road, have been discharged from hospital after an overnight stay.

"After being dropped off in town by the team bus upon returning from Botswana, they were driving home around 11pm when the accident occurred.

"We are relieved to hear that both players are doing well following the incident," posted Dembare on its social media handles.