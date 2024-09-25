Rwanda: Ugandan Musician Ray G Reveals Music Projects With Rwandan Artistes

Ugandan artiste Ray G has revealed that he has been working on music projects with Rwandan artistes during his stay in Rwanda.

The artiste, born Reagan Muhairwe, is in Rwanda with his management where he is recording music with Rwanda's renowned producers while he is also exploring collaborations with local artistes.

"I am here to record various songs with producer Element Eleeh and Prince Kiiz whom I admire their works. I previously worked with them and I know what they are capable of," he told The New Times.

Ray G Rhiganz started singing and songwriting in 2009 when he was still in school. He made a breakthrough in 2014 with his song 'Amarari' and he has since been mainly doing heritage music in Runyankore.

'One in One' is one of the tracks that he has recorded with Element Eleeh at 1:55AM. The song will feature on his new albums alongside other tracks that he has done at Prince Kiiz's studio.

I total, Ray G recorded five songs with Producer Element and Kiiz, two of Rwanda's leading producers whom he describes as 'professional at work."

During his studio sessions in Rwanda, Ray G got an opportunity to link up with a number of artists including the likes of Bruce Melodie, Ish Kevi and Chriss Eazy with whom, he said they, he is already working on music projects.

He also plans to meet Niyo Bosco before going back to Uganda.

'Make a Way', 'Owangye' and 'Mureebe' are among hit songs that pushed Ray G to the top in Uganda but, after making a name for himself in the country, he is looking to grow his fan base in Rwanda and the entire East African region.

"I've become fond of the way Rwandans appreciate my music, on top of their amazing reception," said the singer, reflecting performance at one top club in Kigali over the weekend.