Sudan: Cholera Outbreak Forces Closure of Schools and Markets in Northern Sudan

Ed Debba / Bara / Um Rawaba / Sheikan / Kassala / El Gedaref — As cholera tightens its grip on Sudan's Northern State, authorities in Ed Debba have ordered the immediate closure of schools and markets in a bid to prevent the epidemic from spiralling further out of control. The outbreak has already claimed 18 lives and infected over 300 people.

Medical authorities state that all schools will remain closed until Saturday, while food and drink shops are shut indefinitely. Markets will operate on restricted hours, opening from 10 a.m. until early morning, with only pharmacies and bakeries allowed to stay open.

The outbreak has raised alarm as the Ministry of Health confirmed 307 infections in the area. Federal Health Minister Dr Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim linked the surge in cases to increased movement between states and the arrival of large numbers of displaced people.

In North Kordofan, health officials have reported the spread of both cholera and dengue fever. The state's Health Emergencies Committee confirmed cases in several localities, including Bara, Um Rawaba, and Sheikan, with additional suspected cases under investigation.

Authorities are scrambling to contain the spread, with isolation wards set up and regular reports being issued to monitor the situation.

Dr Iman Malik, head of the state's Ministry of Health and Social Development, said "precautionary measures have been enforced to stem the outbreak".

The Federal Ministry of Health reported a sharp rise in cholera cases across 10 states, with 12,896 confirmed infections and 388 deaths. On Saturday alone, five states reported 401 new cases, including six deaths.

Kassala and El Gedaref are the worst affected, with Kassala boasting a 99 per cent vaccination rate for cholera.

Isolation centres have been set up in eight states as the country battles to control the growing health crisis. A joint task force has also been established between federal health authorities and the state of Sennar to combat the outbreak.