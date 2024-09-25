Zimbabwe: Extravagant Harare Councillors' Competency Questioned As Corruption and Financial Mismanagement Riddle the City

HARARE councillors are facing increased scrutiny after it emerged that the City Council is financially bleeding as a result of corruption, mismanagement and opaque financial systems.

This came out during the ongoing Commission of Inquiry that was established to probe the affairs of the Harare City Council in the last five years.

Harare City Council Committee chairpersons appeared before the Commission of Inquiry where they professed no knowledge of the key operations of the local government.

Lovemore Makuwerere, Chairperson of the Business Committee revealed that his highest academic qualification is a Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Ordinary Level certificate.

Despite this, he has been responsible for overseeing the business operations in Harare which are undermining the City Council's financial health.

Harare Quarry, in which the Harare City Council is a shareholder, despite selling the quarry, has not been remitting finances to the municipality.

"Harare Quarry is a disaster. There is a mess. We have only received one report from Harare Quarry. The report showed that there is nothing tangible in the company," said Makuwerere.

The Commission heard that Oswell Binha, the Harare Quarry Chairman, has been lackadaisical in disclosing the financial systems of the company.

Harare Quarry has failed to account for a US$4.5 million loan it received from the City Council.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In 2014 they were given a loan by the City of Harare of US$4.5 million. In 2022 the Committee asked why they were producing nothing. There was a recommendation for a forensic audit. The forensic audit showed that there was misuse of funds.

"Then there was a resolution that the board chairperson should report the case to the Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZACC). He did not file a report on the matter," said Makuwerere.

Harare Quarry is meant to generate a revenue stream for the Harare City Council which it ploughs back through the provision of basic services.

However, this is being hampered by the mismanagement of finances which are going unchecked with some Councillors reportedly benefitting from the rot.

This has not been helped by over-expenditure by the councillors who have spent an excess of US$11 million on workshops.

However, Harare City Council committee chairperson on finance Costa Mande disputes the US$11 million arguing that US$2 million was spent in five months for the workshops, translating to US$400 a month.

"Either he (City Council finance director) lied before the oath or he lied before us because we have a figure of US$2.1 million," said Mande.