Rwanda: New Initiative to Empower Deaf Women With Vocational Skills

As the International Week of Deaf People (IWDP) began on September 23, the Rwandan civil society launched an initiative aimed at providing young deaf women with essential vocational skills in trades such as tailoring, hospitality, and hairdressing, while promoting a more inclusive society.

The programme will not only equip its beneficiaries with practical skills but also raise awareness about the importance of sign language in creating equal opportunities, according to officials.

The initiative, led by the Rwanda National Association of Deaf Women (RNADW) in collaboration with the Kimisagara Youth Centre, fosters an inclusive environment where deaf individuals can thrive both socially and economically.

"This project is a six-month free vocational training programme where 30 deaf young women are currently receiving education in tailoring, hospitality, and hairdressing. These trades are critical in enhancing their employability in Rwanda's growing economy," said Pelagie Muhoracyeye, the chairperson of RNADW.

They will be trained in intakes of 30 people, who will join different trades.

Muhoracyeye said by the end of each intake, the beneficiaries will be able to start their own businesses.

Despite the progress made, one of the main challenges faced by the deaf community in Rwanda, is communication, where the community do not know sign languages.

Muhoracyeye said that the inability to express needs and communicate clearly in various settings often limits deaf women's access to employment opportunities.

"However, efforts are being made to bridge this gap through the development of sign language dictionaries and educational resources that will help the public learn and engage in Rwandan Sign Language, but it is still a big issue," she said.

She also emphasized that the introduction of a national sign language dictionary, currently in development by the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) and the Rwanda National Union of the Deaf (RNUD), will be a significant step toward inclusivity.

In addition to vocational training, the program also emphasizes the importance of sign language education, not only for the participants but also for the staff, and the youth at the Kimisagara Youth Centre.

Tadeo Talemwa, the Coordinator of Kimisagara Youth Centre, highlighted the importance of making the centre fully accessible to all individuals.

"We started by training our staff in sign language so that we can better serve deaf young women pursuing courses here. Now, we plan to extend this training to the youth who visit the centre, turning this into a valuable skill for both job creation and improved communication," he said.

As the project progresses, there are efforts to scale up the initiative to include more deaf young women and to create a more inclusive society where both deaf and hearing individuals can collaborate effectively, said Talemwa.

Talemwa also said that although the courses are free, the RNADW is responsible for providing the necessary learning materials to be used during training.

"This helps to reduce challenges and ensures that learners have everything they need to fully participate in their education," he said.

Betty Murebwayire, Division Manager at Nyarugenge District, said that the training is not just about giving skills to these individuals, but giving women the chance to thrive in the job market.

"The district also supports in various ways to ensure the beneficiaries are connected to employment opportunities after their training, and this initiative aims to inspire all deaf youth to acquire skills and join the labor market," said Murebwayire.

By empowering deaf women through vocational training and ensuring they are connected to job opportunities, the government ensures that no one is left behind in the journey toward inclusive development, said Murebwayire.