Seychelles: Team Seychelles Gets Send Off for First Global Robotic Challenge in Greece

Team Seychelles for the First Global Robotic Challenge received their sending-off on Friday and the vice-captain remains confident of getting a good outcome from the competition that will take place September 26 to 29 in Athens, Greece.

Team Seychelles received their travel itinerary, travel insurance, and several promotional items with the Seychelles brand during the ceremony. The Team left Seychelles on Monday.

Denis Hoareau said, "We received the kits just four weeks ago, so we have already lost quite a bit of time, then we encountered some issues while building it as kept breaking down. However, last night (Thursday) we worked until 8 pm and thankfully we were able to figure it all out in time."

Hoareau added, "We are confident about our performance. Our robot is good. I think we'll be in at least the top 20 or top 15 this time."

The competition brings together school students of 14-17 years from around the world to participate in a STEM - science, technology, engineering, and mathematics - challenge. It aims to inspire youth to pursue careers in STEM fields, promote cultural exchange, and foster a global community of young innovators, who can address global challenges through technology and collaboration. Each year, the competition focuses on a specific theme related to real-world issues, such as energy efficiency, water quality, or pollution.

The First Global Robotics Challenge 2024 selection process was done on June 11 and 12, and 31 students from state and private schools were part of the selection process.

Members of the core team will represent Seychelles at the Challenge, whereas members of the Supporting Team will have the valuable opportunity to assist the team locally in mounting and working on the robot, but will not be travelling for the competition.

The team will be accompanied by three chaperones and one of them is Daniella Athanase, principal education officer for educational technology at the Ministry of Education.

Athanase said, "Definitely our expectations are high. Morale is also high for the kids and they are aiming to be among the best in the competition. We will go all out to give our best."

During his address, the principal secretary for Education Sector Development, John Lesperance, said, "Members of Team Seychelles, we believe in your incredible potential, and we are here to provide the right support and opportunities for you to realise your dream. Your success is not only a reflection of your hard work and dedication but also of the collective effort of everyone who supports and believes in you. You have demonstrated exceptional teamwork."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Seychelles ICT Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the past, the First Global Robotics Challenge was usually led by the Ministry of Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry through the Department for Science, Technology and Innovation.

Lesperance announced that next year, the Ministry of Education will take full responsibility for the Robotics Challenge.

"This means a renewed commitment to nurturing young talent and providing more structured opportunities for students to excel in such competitions. To all secondary and professional centre students aged 14 to 17, I encourage you to start preparing now. Research, learn, and get ready to join future teams," he added.

The Minister for Education, Dr Justin Valentin, described the participants as pioneers of a more technologically advanced Seychelles in the future. He asked them to embrace the competition with enthusiasm and to take this opportunity to learn as much as they could.

"Embrace the competition with excitement, but more importantly seize the chance to learn, to evolve, and to leave a mark on the world. You have the power to inspire, the power to lead by example, and the power to showcase the incredible talent of Seychelles," said Valentin.