Somalia: National Multi-Stakeholder High-Level Meeting Kicks Off to Implement Somalia's Emergency Telecom Plan

The National Communications Authority (NCA) of Somalia, in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the GSMA, has officially launched the National Multi-Stakeholder Meeting on the Implementation of the National Emergency Telecommunications Plan (NETP).

The meeting, inaugurated by the Minister of Communications, H.E. Maxamed Adam, was attended by officials from the National Communications Authority, Somali Disaster Management Agency, Minister of Water and Energy Resources, representatives Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Somalia, and delegates from international organizations, including ITU, GSMA, UNICEF, IFRC, UNDP, and the World Bank.

The Director General of NCA, Mr. Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, emphasized the pivotal role of telecom operators in maintaining robust emergency communications: "The success of the National Emergency Telecommunications Plan depends heavily on the active participation of our telecom operators. Their infrastructure, services, and technical expertise form the backbone of Somalia's emergency communications framework. This plan is vital for ensuring our communication infrastructure remains operational and dependable during times of crisis."

Minister of Communications, H.E. Mohamed Mo'alin Adam, stated during the opening ceremony, "Telecommunications is crucial for emergency response and disaster management. Today's gathering demonstrates our shared commitment to protecting the lives and livelihoods of the Somali people. We aim to establish a solid and resilient telecommunications infrastructure that can effectively respond to emergencies and enhance our national capabilities in disaster management, early warning systems, and critical communication networks."

Officials from the ITU and GSMA also spoke at the meeting, contributing insights on the NETP Implementation, the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP), and Cell Broadcast-Enabled Early Warning Systems (CB EWS), which are crucial for disseminating timely alerts during emergencies.

The four-day meeting outlines roles and responsibilities for implementing the NETP, ensuring that all stakeholders contribute to a cohesive and efficient emergency telecommunications system.

The outcomes of this meeting are expected to significantly enhance the implementation framework for Somalia's National Emergency Telecommunications Plan, ultimately improving coordination among stakeholders and safeguarding against future emergencies.