Kenya: DP Gachagua Challenges African Nations to Hasten Ai Adoption

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged African countries to hasten adoption of Artificial Intelligence for it is a critical catalyst to the faster growth of their economies.

The Deputy President said Kenya is on the right path in infusing AI in leading sectors of the economy adding it is the way to go to ensure the nation advances.

Speaking on Wednesday when he opened the 41st International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation World Conference in Nairobi on behalf of President William Ruto, the DP said Africa cannot afford to lag behind as other developed nations enjoy the huge share of AI benefits.

"Tech leading countries globally are reaping from infusing Artificial Intelligence into agriculture, health, trade, manufacturing, tourism, education, among other critical sectors of the economy,

"Kenya and Africa cannot prosper by consuming imported technology and innovation only. We have unique resources and challenges, which must inform our deliberate and strategic investment in research and development as a precursor to customised solutions," he said.

While noting that AI is predicted to contribute close to 16 trillion dollars to the global economy by 2030, he said, Kenya and Africa ought to be ready to have a bite of what it provides.

"Kenya and Africa must have a bite of the benefit of this technology. In an even playground in innovation, nothing stops us from exporting our excess technology to the world," he added.

The Deputy President revealed that the Government is ready to maximise on opportunities provided by technological advancements including in provision of key services. He cited E-citizen, agri-business and others as progressive innovations boosting the local economy.

"On behalf of President William Ruto and the People of the Republic of Kenya, we thank the IASP, for this special recognition. It is an affirmation of Nairobi, and Kenya, as the emerging and towering epicentre of Digital Innovation and Technology Revolution in Africa, and the World," he said.

Kenya is hosting the 41st IASP Conference which is returning to Africa after 20 years. Over 50 countries have sent representatives for the Conference whose theme is "Demographics, Entrepreneurship and Technology: Defining the Frontiers of Future Economies".

The DP said the Ruto Administration is focused on adopting and integrating ICT to power and drive sustainable socio-economic transformation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy targets installation of 100,000KM fibre optic cable across Kenya and establishment of digital hubs in each of the 1,400 Wards.

"These hubs are providing vital access to digital platforms and job opportunities for our young people, whether in urban or rural settings. The Hubs are not only fertile innovation incubation centres, but also spring-boards to a knowledge-based and tech-driven sustainable economy founded on efficiency service delivery," he said.

With the rising challenge of cybercrimes, Mr Gachagua called on the countries globally to work closely in forging a united front against the vice.

"Criminals are innovating to be ahead of everyone. This calls for harmonisation of laws, policies and regulations, to ensure stricter and prohibitive penalties against national, international and transnational cybercrimes," he said.