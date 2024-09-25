Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority Welcomes Indigo Airlines to Mauritius.

Port Louis — The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) welcomes the launch of a new flight route from Bengaluru to Mauritius on November 19, 2024. This service will be operated by IndiGo, one of India's leading airlines, and will feature four weekly direct flights, significantly enhancing connectivity between the two destinations.

Flight schedule:

Flight No.

Origin Destination Frequency Effective Departure Arrival

6E 1861 Bengaluru Mauritius Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun Nov 19, 2024 03:20 07:45

6E 1862 Mauritius Bengaluru Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun Nov 19, 2024 09:30 16:45

*schedule is subject to all regulatory approvals.

Mr. Arvind Bundhun, Director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), expressed enthusiasm for the new route launch: "We are greatly excited and eagerly look forward to welcoming travellers to Mauritius via the new route by IndiGo airlines. This positive development highlights the growing interest for Mauritius as a unique and captivating tourism destination. Moreover, it will help us tap Pan India and , target weddings, honeymoons, MICE, and bleisure spaces. We believe that this route will strengthen our ties with the southern Indian market and broadens the horizons for tourism and trade."

Mauritius is one of the most easily accessible tourist destination from India thanks to the convenient Visa-on-Arrival facility which can be availed free of cost. As a destination with breathtaking visual and sensory offerings, the island's appeal as the ultimate holiday paradise will be further bolstered through this new development.

